Kinross Gold operation in Kupol, Russia.

Kinross Gold Corp. K-T is selling its Russian business to a domestic company at a discount and will have to wait years to get the bulk of the payments.

On Tuesday, Toronto-based Kinross said it is selling its Kupol mine and Udinsk development project for US$680-million to Russia’s Highland Gold Mining Ltd., which already operates in the Chukotka and Khabarovsk regions where Kinross’s properties are located. Toronto-based Kinross put its Siberian mines up for sale after the Russian invasion of Ukraine made it politically untenable to continue to operate there.

Kinross will receive US$100-million up front and is due to receive the balance in tranches over the next five years. The deferred payments are secured by financial guarantees, including share pledges.

Owing to Russia’s pariah status on the international investment stage, the list of potential buyers for Kinross’s Siberian operations was limited, and analysts had not expected Kinross to receive the fair market value. Fahad Tariq, an analyst with Credit Suisse, last week estimated the value of Kinross’s Russian business to be US$893-million.

Exiting Russia leaves Kinross with a financial hole to fill. Last year, Russia accounted for 23 per cent of Kinross’s production, and the Kupol mine complex was its most profitable segment, generating a profit of US$443-million.

From a geopolitical risk viewpoint, however, Kinross will now be seen as a far less risky bet for investors. The company has long traded at a discount to peers, such as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., as a result of its exposure to Russia.

Analysts have speculated that Kinross without Russia makes it a more attractive acquisition target. In a report last week outlining the 10 most likely M&A partners in the gold mining sector, Scotia Capital Inc. singled out a Kinross acquisition by Barrick Gold Corp. ABX-T as making the most sense.

Buying Kinross would see Barrick becoming once again the world’s biggest mining company by production. Kinross last year acquired Canadian gold development company Great Bear Resources Ltd., which has a promising project in Red Lake, Ont. Barrick has made it clear that it wants to grow its portfolio in Canada, where it has only one mine.

Founded in the 1990s, Kinross made its big move into Russia in 2007 with the acquisition of Bema Gold Corp. for US$3.2-billion. Soon after, Kinross put the Kupol mine into production. Kinross managed to come through the 2014 Russian invasion of Crimea relatively unscathed and, in 2019, doubled down on Russia by acquiring Udinsk for US$283-million. Kinross had plans to put Udinsk into production in the next few years.

