Kirkland Lake employee who tested positive for COVID-19 rode in bus with others

Tony Makuch, the chief executive of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., says a male employee who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus left its Detour Lake mine in northern Ontario mine a couple of weeks ago on a bus with symptoms alongside other employees.

The individual, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, had spent a couple of days in self-isolation at the mine after getting sick earlier in the month before getting on the bus bound for Cochrane, Ontario.

About 25 other employees shared the more than two hour coach ride with the individual.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Makuch said it never occurred to anyone that the man should have been escorted out of the site in an ambulance, so as to reduce the risk of virus spread to others on the bus.

“There was no thought at that time [to isolate the man],” he said.

“We have a process in place now that we put everyone on the ambulance. We actually put it in place the next day.”

After the individual arrived back in Cochrane, he waited a few days before getting tested for COVID-19. Mr. Makuch said the man lives in the Cochrane region, is single and works at a “desk job,” at Detour.

On Friday, the Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) reported that three more people had tested positive for the virus in the Timmins and Cochrane region, bringing the total number of cases to 10.

The PHU contacted about 30 people who came in contact with the Detour Lake employee and told them to “seek a medical assessment.”

More than half of Canada’s roughly 7,300 cases of COVID-19 have come from community spread.

Story continues below advertisement

The Detour Lake employee arrived at the mine on March 12, the day after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. On March 14, he went into self-isolation at the site after coming down with symptoms. Two days later, he left on the bus.

“Nobody suspected anything at the time with him,” said Mr. Makuch.

“And he was in town for another six days before he went and got himself tested.”

Kirkland’s response to an employee coming down with symptoms, stands in contrast to the actions of some other Canadian miners.

In mid-March, the entire 800-plus work force at Kinross Gold Corp.'s Kupol gold mine in Russia went into lockdown, after two workers showed virus symptoms and were hospitalized. And even after the individuals tested negative for COVID-19, Kinross kept the mine on lockdown for a time. Company spokesperson Louie Diaz said in an email to the Globe and Mail that the lockdown at Kupol was lifted last week, and the two individuals are doing well.

On March, 22, six days after the symptomatic individual left the Detour lake mine, Kirkland Lake said it was temporarily reducing production and manpower at the mine to “better protect employees, their families and local communities from the COVID-19 virus.”

Story continues below advertisement

This past Friday, Kirkland Lake informed its workforce that the Cochrane-based employee had tested positive for the virus, and it advised people to monitor for symptoms at least for the two week period after the individual left the site.

Three hundred of Detour Lake’s normal 1,100 staff remain on site.

Detour Lake is Canada’s second biggest gold mine after the Canadian Malartic mine in Quebec.

Last year, Detour Lake produced 601,000 ounces of gold. Toronto-based Kirkland Lake bought the asset last year for $4.9-billion.

Shares in Kirkland Lake fell by 2.9 per cent Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange to close at $43.28 apiece.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.