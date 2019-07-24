 Skip to main content

Report on Business Kitchen parties and a ‘happy spoon’ foil Loblaw’s attempt to block Pampered Chef’s use of PC logo

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Kitchen parties and a ‘happy spoon’ foil Loblaw’s attempt to block Pampered Chef’s use of PC logo

Susan Krashinsky Robertson Media and Marketing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

A judge ruled against a trademark lawsuit by Loblaw, in which it challenged the approval of The Pampered Chef’s short-form ‘PC’ versions of its logo.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Kitchenware brand The Pampered Chef can continue to use its “PC” logo to sell products in Canada, a judge ruled this week, dismissing a trademark lawsuit by Loblaw Cos. Ltd.

Loblaw challenged the approval of Pampered Chef’s Canadian trademark applications for short-form “PC” versions of its logo, which it has used in its sales operations in Canada, as well as in the name of its loyalty program, “PC Dollars.” Loblaws has registered PC as both a trademarked word and a logo in relation to its President’s Choice food and kitchenware products, a loyalty program, mobile apps and cooking-school services.

The Canadian retailer argued The Pampered Chef had violated its exclusive rights to the PC mark in Canada; that it might cause confusion with Loblaw’s brands; and that it could “depreciate the value of the goodwill associated” with Loblaw’s marks.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision turned mainly on the difference in the two companies “trade channels,” which diminishes the likelihood of consumer confusion even though the products and customer bases are similar.

Loblaw has sold kitchenware products since the 1980s, and has registered its PC mark for both food and kitchenware. Addison, Ill.-based The Pampered Chef also sells housewares including kitchen products, like serving bowls and utensils, but does so through multilevel marketing – such as parties hosted in sellers’ homes – and to a lesser extent online, not through primarily in retail stores as Loblaw does. The Pampered Chef’s website is also targeted toward people selling its products and loyal customers, as opposed to the general public.

The decision further said that the marks are not identical: Pampered Chef’s logo design includes what it calls a “happy spoon” image between the letters P and C. And the Pampered Chef’s website and marketing materials prominently display the full brand name, so consumers seeing the “PC” logo are unlikely to be confused, the judge wrote.

In addition to Loblaw’s claim, the judge also dismissed a counterclaim by The Pampered Chef seeking to have Loblaw’s trademarks “declared invalid" because they “are not distinctive of Loblaw.” It used the example of Ventura, a company selling bulk condiments such as ketchup and tartar sauce, which uses a logo that arguably resembles the letters “PC,” without any challenge from Loblaw. Loblaw countered that Ventura sells mostly to food-service vendors, not retail consumers. The judge concluded that the PC mark is distinctive.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter