Kitchener tech darling North reveals layoffs, four months after pivoting to smart glasses

North Inc., the heavily financed wearable-tech company that became one of the Kitchener-Waterloo tech scene’s biggest rising stars this decade, laid off “a number” of employees this week as the company cut costs following a massive pivot and rebrand.

Tech website The Verge reported Friday that the company laid off 150 employees on Thursday – which would represent nearly a third of its workforce – but the company would not confirm that figure to The Globe and Mail. “In order to succeed long-term, we’re faced with some tough decisions,” said Stephen Lake, North’s co-founder and chief executive, in an e-mailed statement. “We decided to lay off a number of employees yesterday in order to focus our resources and ensure we have sufficient runway to execute on our upcoming milestones over the next 18-24 months.”

Formed by three friends from the University of Waterloo in 2012, the company formerly known as Thalmic Labs became one of the Waterloo region’s most heralded success stories after BlackBerry Ltd. began falling behind in the smartphone market. Its gesture-controlled Myo armband was hyped as a major advancement in wearable technology earlier this decade, but was meant to be used in conjunction with other products, and never reached mass adoption.

In 2018, the company revealed that for years, it had been developing a whole other wearable product – “smart” glasses that can flash messages and notifications into wearers’ sightlines that look far more like standard glasses than previous generations of smart glasses, such as Google Glass. The move was backed by one of the biggest venture-capital deals in Canadian history: a nearly $160-million funding round announced in 2016 led by Intel Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Fidelity Investments Canada.

The funding helped the company scale up its manufacturing muscle, bringing its employee ranks to nearly 500 by last fall as it staffed up a plant to make the new smart glasses, called Focals. In October, the company announced that smart-glasses play and its rebrand to North, selling smart glasses for US$999 a pair. Consumers could purchase them online, but had to visit shops in either Toronto or Brooklyn to have them custom fitted. It announced “pop-up” fitting showrooms in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area earlier this month.

The pivot to smart glasses was seen as bold in the tech community, given the failure of previous generations to make a dent among everyday consumers, North’s target market; most other manufacturers had shifted their efforts to enterprise customers, such as in the manufacturing sector. In the four months since Focals launched, their early success has been unclear. The company, though, has since lowered Focals’ price point to US$599. The company would not disclose sales numbers, but a spokesperson said that they had sold out this month at their Seattle pop-up location.

In December, North also bought the technology and intellectual-property assets from Intel Corp.’s shuttered smart glasses division for an undisclosed amount.

In Mr. Lake’s statement, he suggested that the company had over-invested in certain parts of its growth as it made the shift to smart glasses. "Over the past several years, we grew quickly to bring Focals to market,” he wrote. “In the lead up to their launch, we made big bets across R&D, manufacturing, retail and more. Those risks were the right choices at the time, and helped us create a product that set a new bar in our category of everyday smart glasses.”

“… I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped us get to where we are, and our team will be doing everything they can to make sure any impacted colleagues land on their feet,” Mr. Lake continued.