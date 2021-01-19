Kits Eyecare to launch $55-million IPO on TSX as early as Tuesday

Vancouver entrepreneur and financier Roger Hardy of Coastal Contacts Inc. fame is set to take a second run in the public markets with yet another eyewear company -- Kits Eyecare Inc., a digital eyewear platform that is raising $55-million in its initial public offering.
The shares are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange as early as Tuesday, according to sources with knowledge of the listing. The Globe is not identifying the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly.
The Vancouver-based e-commerce company will sell 6.47 million shares at $8.50 a piece, according to its final prospectus, raising considerably more than it had initially anticipated in its preliminary prospectus. In its initial filing, Kits had expected to sell 4.7 million to 5.3 million shares at between $7.50 and $8.50 a share, for gross proceeds of approximately $40-million.
With 31 million shares outstanding, Kits will be valued at approximately $263-million.
With its January IPO, Kits joins a slew of e-commerce companies including Toronto-based Emerge Commerce, tech entrepreneur Andrew Wilkinson’s WeCommerce, and online data management service provider Pivotree that have rushed to take advantage of the coronavirus-induced investor enthusiasm for the tech sector.
Kits was founded in 2018 in Vancouver by Mr. Hardy and his two co-founders -- former Goldman Sachs executive Sabrina Liak and Joseph Thompson, formerly of Amazon and Proctor & Gamble -- as an online-only platform selling contact lenses and glasses. The company has 49 employees, 13 of which are employed in its head office, with the additional 36 at its distribution and fulfillment centre.
Mr. Hardy previously co-founded Coastal Contacts, also an online retailer of eyewear that was publicly traded, but ended up being sold to eyewear manufacturer Essilor International SA for $430-million in 2014. He then had a brief but unsuccessful foray into the online shoe-selling business, leading Shoes.com Technologies Inc., which was ultimately forced to seek creditor protection in early 2017.
Two years later, in the spring of 2019, Mr. Hardy’s investment firm, Hardy Capital, was back in the eyewear game, with a $70-million private purchase of LD Vision Group, another B.C.-based eyecare retailer that operated websites like OptiContacts.com and ContactsExpress.ca. In May 2019, LD Vision Group changed its name to Kits.com Technologies Inc., which is the parent company of Kits Eyecare.
BDC Capital funded the LD Vision acquisition, lending the company $23.4-million with a repayment date of March 15, 2026.
Mr. Hardy will control 27.4 per cent of the company after closing of the offering, or 8.49 million shares, assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option, according to the prospectus.
For the nine months ended Sept. 30, the company generated $54.9-million in revenue, a sharp increase from $24.2-million for the first nine months of 2019. But the company recorded a net loss of $367,000 in the same period, compared to a slight gain of $132,000 a year earlier. Approximately 82 per cent of its revenue for the first three quarters of 2020 was generated from Canadian sales, and just 18 per cent from sales in the U.S.
Part of the company’s strategy in driving sales appears to be a reliance on repeat customers. Returning customers, the prospectus says, drove 69 per cent of Kits’s 2019 revenues. A subscription program called Autoship introduced in February, 2020, enables customers to have repeat orders automatically shipped to them at designated intervals.
“As we exited the third quarter of 2020, over 10 per cent of our contact lens customers opted-in to Autoship at checkout and our goal is to grow this to over 25 per cent,” the prospectus says.
Canaccord Genuity Corp. led the offering, alongside CIBC World Markets, Scotia Capital, Roth Canada, ULC, Haywood Securities and Stifel Nicolaus. Sangra Moller LLP was Kits legal counsel, and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP advised the underwriters.
