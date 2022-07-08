Knix CEO Joanna GriffithsHayley Ng/Handout

One of Canada’s best-known e-commerce startups Knix Wear Inc., is selling to Swedish hygiene products giant Essity in a $410-million deal that will take the Toronto-based company’s leakproof women’s underwear to global markets.

Essity announced on Friday that it will take an 80-per-cent stake in Knix, which also sells swimwear, bras and other apparel, for roughly 3.3-billion Swedish crowns (CAD$410-million), a deal that values the Canadian company at roughly $500-milion. Knix founder and chief executive officer Joanna Griffiths will continue to own the remaining 20 per cent, and will stay on as president, the company wrote in a statement.

Knix experienced significant growth throughout the pandemic as shoppers flocked to online shopping. Sales jumped to $75-million in 2020, up from $50-million in 2019. According to Essity, Knix’s sales rose further last year to $133.6-million.

Leakproof apparel, a product category that Toronto-based Knix helped to create, is the fastest-growing product segment within the “intimate hygiene” category, which includes feminine care and incontinence products, according to Essity. The company forecasts that leakproof apparel will grow at an annual rate of more than 20 per cent over the next five years, excluding the Asian market.

Essity makes other leakproof apparel under its brands Libresse, Bodyform, Saba and TOM Organic and sells incontinence products under the TENA brand.

Last year, Knix raised $53-million to fund its next phase of expansion, led by New York-based private-equity firm TZP Group, and including some existing Knix investors such as Germany’s Acton Capital, as well as supermodel Ashley Graham. At the time Ms. Griffiths said that Knix planned to expand further into the United States, to open more brick-and-mortar stores, and launch more product categories.

Knix has also been expanding its employee base, from roughly 125 people as of spring 2021 to approximately 200 employees currently.

The company was founded in 2013, and started with a crowdfunding campaign to launch a line of leakproof underwear, then went on to build customer loyalty by speaking openly about the reality of women’s bodies – including period leaks and incontinence – and launching products designed to fit a wide range of body types. Bigger competitors eventually also jumped into the space, with brands including American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Aerie and Victoria’s Secret selling their own period underwear.

Knix expanded into other categories including bras, leggings, pyjamas, shapewear and swimsuits. It also launched maternity wear and products designed for postpartum bodies.

Essity is already a leader in disposable feminine hygiene products, but there is growing demand for reusable products as well.

“For them it’s a commitment to a new area of business that Joanna will lead and build out. It’s a worldwide commitment for them to build out a strong business pillar of Essity in that space,” said Hannes Blum, a Knix board member and veteran e-commerce entrepreneur based in Victoria, B.C., who is also a partner with Germany’s Acton Capital, which initially invested in Knix in 2019.

Knix currently sells its products mostly in the U.S. and Canada; the deal with Essity will take the brand global, Mr. Blum said.

The deal with Essity came together after more than a year of discussions.

“What dragged it out was, none of the shareholders was willing to sell that if it wasn’t a premium valuation,” Mr. Blum said. “The business had enough cash, it was growing – 100 per cent last year. We didn’t see a slowdown post pandemic as many other ecommerce players saw, and the brand loyalty, retention metrics were extremely strong.”

This week, Essity also acquired another leakproof apparel brand, Australian-based Modibodi. The company said it expects to close the acquisition in the second half of this year.

