 Skip to main content

Report on Business La Presse offers staff buyouts ahead of push for charitable donations

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

La Presse offers staff buyouts ahead of push for charitable donations

Susan Krashinsky Robertson Media and Marketing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

La Presse publisher Guy Crevier, left, responds to a question as president Pierre-Elliott Levasseur looks on during a news conference on May 8, 2018 in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

French-language news organization La Presse is cutting 37 jobs as it prepares to ask both large donors and individual readers to support its digital journalism.

The cuts follow a transition in ownership last summer at the 130-year-old La Presse. Power Corp. of Canada stepped away from the business, contributing $50-million to transform it into an independent non-profit.

The move ended La Presse’s 50-year relationship with the billionaire Desmarais family and staked the future of the news outlet on finding sufficient financial support through a combination of digital advertising revenue and donations. It is now owned by a trust, La Fiducie de soutien à La Presse.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the ownership change, La Presse has been reviewing its operations. That led to the staff cuts, which were announced at an annual all-staff meeting on Thursday in Montreal. The reductions will be made through a voluntary severance program over the next two weeks.

The organization estimates roughly 19 staff in the newsroom will apply, 14 in sales and a few others from various parts of the organization for a total of 37. La Presse employs about 550 people in total, about 235 of them in editorial.

La Presse has also been evaluating how to attract donations. While it is a not-for-profit, it does not yet have charitable status that would allow it to issue tax receipts. As with some other Canadian media outlets, it has asked the federal government to open up that charitable status to news organizations seeking support for their journalism.

In the last federal budget, the government announced it was open to considering this idea. (The Globe and Mail has an application before the federal government to set up a charitable foundation that could receive such philanthropic support, although that foundation would sit alongside The Globe’s main, for-profit business.) La Presse has also lobbied for a tax credit to cover 35 per cent of newsroom operational expenses across the industry.

“They’re more receptive than they’ve ever been to the dangers of fake news, the polarization of interest in only speaking to your own kind on social media," La Presse president Pierre-Elliott Levasseur said of recent discussions with government officials. “They’re more concerned with the importance of quality journalism than they’ve ever been.”

Over the next month, La Presse will hold a roadshow for potential large donors, Mr. Levasseur said in an interview on Thursday. He expects the outlet will begin asking readers for smaller donations sometime in the first half of next year.

La Presse stopped printing a weekday newspaper in 2016 and went all-digital last year when it also halted its Saturday print edition. It invested heavily in its digital app LaPresse+, which launched in 2013.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Workers leave a meeting at La Presse office in Montreal, on Nov. 8, 2018.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

It draws all of its revenue from digital advertising and does not intend to put up a paywall to restrict articles to paying readers, Mr. Levasseur said. Its biggest competitors, Le Journal de Montréal and Le Devoir – which is also controlled by a non-profit trust – both have digital subscription offers.

“We’ve tested it and tested it, repeatedly. It’s not an economically viable model for us,” Mr. Levasseur said. “We provide a unique perspective, we’re a major player in this market and this province, but the reality is … we won’t find enough [subscribers] to pay for La Presse and fulfill our mission properly.”

Finding sufficient financial support for news has become much more difficult as digital advertising sales are overwhelmingly dominated by the likes of Google, Facebook and Amazon – tech giants that have aggressively courted advertisers with troves of data on users' behaviour and interests. As they realize digital advertising is not sufficient to support operations, news outlets – including, in Canada, The Globe and more recently Torstar Corp. – have launched digital subscriptions.

La Presse is now working on how it will ask readers for support, but in the form of voluntary contributions. In surveys and focus groups in recent months, La Presse found a large percentage of people did not realize it transitioned to a non-profit structure.

“When those people hear that we’re asking for contributions, their reaction is quite negative. ‘Why would we give money to the Desmarais family?’ is essentially a lot of what we get,” Mr. Levasseur said.

“We’re concerned in the next couple of months around creating that awareness, especially among our readers, around the new structure. Once we’ve done that we’re going to be in a very good position to go get contributions.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019