La Presse to switch to not-for-profit structure

Montreal’s Desmarais family plans to transfer ownership of La Presse to a not-for-profit organization, changing the business model of the French-language media company.

La Presse is set to receive a $50-million financial contribution from its owner, Power Corp. of Canada, as part of the arrangement, which it will use to fund its operations as a social trust. In the future, La Presse will seek donations from foundations and individuals, as well as continuing to pursue advertisers.

For more than 50 years, La Presse has been controlled by the Desmarais family through Power’s subsidiary Square Victoria Communications Group. This news media company that has operated La Presse+ digital edition for tablets, as well as the news website LaPresse.ca and other applications. La Presse has undergone a digital transformation over the last few years and published its final print edition at the end of 2017.

Making this change in structure depends on a “the repeal of a provision of a Private Act adopted in 1967 regarding the ownership of La Presse,” the company said. That is the year that Paul Desmarais Sr. acquired the paper from the Berthiaume family. La Presse said that its new structure would be established “shortly after the legislative provision is repealed.”

In February, the federal government expressed a willingness to grant charitable status to media companies, which would allow them to seek new funding sources and receive tax-deductible donations to support investigative and public-interest journalism.

“La Presse urges the federal government to act on its intention, expressed in the last budget, to financially support the written press through philanthropic models, as well as through direct assistance to help it pursue its mission, a key component of a healthy democracy,” the news organization said in the press release.

André Desmarais, president and co-CEO of Power Corp., told La Presse on Tuesday that the decision to transfer ownership had not been an easy one, but would ensure the sustainability of the news organization.

“Today, American giants Facebook and Google monopolize nearly 80 per cent of digital advertising revenue in Canada,” La Presse noted in a media release.

As the news outlet pursues this change in structure, Power Corp. will no longer be an owner, but it does plan to retain past La Presse pension plan obligations.