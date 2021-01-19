 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Last open-outcry trading floor in Europe to fall silent for good

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Traders operate in the Ring, the open trading floor of the new London Metal Exchange (LME) in central London on Feb. 18, 2016.

LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images

The London Metal Exchange plans to permanently silence its frenzied trading floor, known as the Ring, where nattily attired traders have helped set the price of everything from copper to zinc for more than 140 years.

The LME said on Tuesday that closing the Ring — a circle six metres in diameter with a red leather bench around the perimeter — was part of an effort to modernize the exchange and move toward fully electronic trading.

“The Ring is a greatly treasured aspect of the LME’s rich 144-year history, and its closure is not a decision we or our market will take lightly,” LME chief executive Matthew Chamberlain said. “However, the LME has stood the test of time precisely because of its ability to adapt to the evolution of market dynamics and trading behaviour.”

Story continues below advertisement

The LME is Europe’s last open-outcry trading venue, where traders shout and use hand signals to place orders, and the Ring typically sets the benchmark price for base metals. Most exchanges closed their trading floors years ago, and the LME has faced decades of debate about its future.

Face-to-face trading has been banned at the LME since March because of the pandemic. That was supposed to be temporary, and Mr. Chamberlain insisted on Tuesday that COVID-19 did not play a role in the announcement. “We have been clear that we will not use the pandemic as a pretext to close the Ring, and we remain committed to this,” he said. However, he added that since March, “electronic pricing has served the market well, with consistently high volumes of activity.”

Much of the trading at the LME is already done electronically, but closing the Ring will be a blow to traditionalists who have long argued that it still has a role. Unlike other commodity markets that generally use monthly contracts, the LME allows users to lock in prices daily out to three months, weekly up to six months and monthly for up to 10 years. That flexibility produces a multitude of complex contracts, something supporters of the Ring say is well suited to face-to-face trading because experienced traders are better placed to thrash out prices.

Centuries of history are also at stake. The LME officially dates back to 1877, although its origins can be traced to the opening of the Royal Exchange in London 1571, where merchants began meeting regularly to exchange commodities. By the 1800s, so many merchants were using the Royal Exchange that some began setting up shop in local coffee houses. The Jerusalem Coffee House became the favourite haunt for metal traders, and they soon came up with the Ring. A merchant drew a circle in the sawdust on the floor and yelled “change,” a signal to anyone who wanted to trade to gather around.

Over the centuries, the LME has hung on to the Ring and its rigid traditions. That includes a requirement that traders wear suit jackets and keep their top button fastened. They also can’t chew gum or stand up, in order not to block the view of others, and their heel must always remain in contact with the base of the red bench. Anyone violating the rules can be fined. In 2014, 11 companies, including JP Morgan, had to pay £13,750 in total penalties for breaching the no-standing rule.

The LME also cracked down on liquid lunches in 2019 by banning traders from drinking during the day. The exchange also introduced a code of conduct aimed at preventing “threatening, humiliating or disruptive” behaviour. The code came after the exchange faced criticism over a networking evening at the Playboy Club in London and other events involving strippers.

The proposals announced by Mr. Chamberlain, which could take effect this summer, have been partly driven by the LME’s fading fortunes. The exchange has faced stiff competition since it was acquired by the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. in 2012, mainly from the CME Group Inc. and the Shanghai Futures Exchange’s metals contracts. Last year, the LME’s overall trading volumes slipped 7 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Nonetheless, many traders will lament the closing of the Ring. “It’s the end of a very long era and a very sad day,” Nick Fellowes, managing director at Amalgamated Metal Trading Ltd., told Bloomberg News. “We still have serious concerns about how the exchange will continue to operate efficiently during periods of illiquidity and uncertainty.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies