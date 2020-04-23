Launching infrastructure work to fuel economic recovery might take time, says head of WSP Global

The head of Canada’s biggest engineering firm is expressing doubts about how quickly governments around the world will be able to get new infrastructure projects off the ground to power an economic recovery.
Senior political leaders in various countries appear to understand the urgency of using construction spending to help stimulate their economies, WSP Global Inc. chief executive Alexandre L’Heureux said in an interview this week. But he said he questions how fast governments will be able to put that money to work, and he voiced concern as well about the capacity of private-sector clients to maintain investments.
“All that we hear about is a quick recovery given that stimulus that has been announced around the world and subsidies for both public- and private-sector workers. But I tend to be a bit more pessimistic,” Mr. L’Heureux said. “The devil is in the details. And I believe it’s going to take more time than what people may think.”
Mr. L’Heureux’s comments add to skepticism that appears to be building in Canada in particular about the pace of execution and effectiveness of government measures to blunt the economic fallout created by the COVID-19 crisis. On Wednesday, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government took too long to roll out emergency rent and wage support programs and that thousands of businesses will fail as a result.
During rosier times barely a year ago, Mr. L’Heureux was talking up an ambitious growth plan for WSP and touting his team’s groundbreaking work, such as designing the world’s largest Ferris wheel in Dubai. Now he’s pondering a global health pandemic that could wreak havoc for longer than many realize.
Canada’s biggest engineering firm by market capitalization, Montreal-based WSP works in dozens of countries and has a rare vantage point on the global infrastructure and construction industry. Although WSP is staying busy tackling a work backlog worth $8.1-billion at the end of 2019 (the equivalent of 10.6-months of revenue), the CEO said it’s unclear whether that level of activity can last and to what extent contracts can be replenished.
“The question is how will we revamp this backlog once we’ve burned it,” Mr. L’Heureux said. “When the new normal kicks in, how quickly will we be back to business?”
In a recent interview with The Globe and Mail, Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna said ministers are consulting business leaders for suggestions on economic recovery. She said infrastructure will play a significant part, with a focus on speeding up the rollout of the billions in existing federal funds that have been budgeted through to 2028 but not yet spent. She also said she expects the Canada Infrastructure Bank, now headed by former Caisse CEO Michael Sabia, to play a leading role in attracting institutional investors to participate in a renewed infrastructure push.
WSP, an engineering design consultancy that sells only expertise and does not build projects, first became aware of the novel coronavirus in January when authorities in mainland China put citizens of the city of Wuhan under lockdown to head off a nationwide outbreak. Physical-distancing measures were soon enacted in Hong Kong and Singapore as well and WSP staff were forced to work from home.
“It was essentially a very good dry run for what happened in Europe and Canada and the United States,” Mr. L’Heureux said. “It was a good stress test for our operation.”
The company’s business is considered essential in most regions of the world, and WSP employees have generally maintained “good productivity” serving clients, Mr. L’Heureux said.
Cancellations and delays have been minimal so far but they could multiply in the weeks and months ahead, the CEO said. The number of people losing their jobs in North America daily is staggering and will not come without consequences for the company’s clients in both the public and private sectors, he said.
“That will have an impact on commercial real estate. That will have an impact on all sorts of things,” Mr. L’Heureux said. “Until there is a vaccine or until we know that this is behind us, before undertaking another high rise or before undertaking another mall or something [similar], I’m pretty sure those individuals are thinking about, ‘Well, what will life look like in 2021?' "
WSP generates roughly 56 per cent of its revenue from public-sector projects, a strong percentage that analysts say should help carry the company through a recession once government infrastructure spending takes off. The company is a specialist in transportation infrastructure such as highways and bridges, and has also worked on most of the top 20 tallest buildings in the world in recent years.
WSP last week pulled its financial guidance for 2020, joining industry peers Aecom and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. in making that move.
“The past in my mind is not a good predictor of what the future may or may not look like” with the COVID-19 crisis, Mr. L’Heureux said.
With a report from Bill Curry
