 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Launching infrastructure work to fuel economic recovery might take time, says head of WSP Global

Nicolas Van Praet
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

During rosier times barely a year ago, WSP Global chief executive Alexandre L’Heureux was touting his team’s groundbreaking work, such as designing the world’s largest Ferris wheel in Dubai, seen here from Jumeirah Beach residence on March 20, 2020. Now he’s pondering a global health pandemic that could wreak havoc for longer than many realize.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images

The head of Canada’s biggest engineering firm is expressing doubts about how quickly governments around the world will be able to get new infrastructure projects off the ground to power an economic recovery.

Senior political leaders in various countries appear to understand the urgency of using construction spending to help stimulate their economies, WSP Global Inc. chief executive Alexandre L’Heureux said in an interview this week. But he said he questions how fast governments will be able to put that money to work, and he voiced concern as well about the capacity of private-sector clients to maintain investments.

“All that we hear about is a quick recovery given that stimulus that has been announced around the world and subsidies for both public- and private-sector workers. But I tend to be a bit more pessimistic,” Mr. L’Heureux said. “The devil is in the details. And I believe it’s going to take more time than what people may think.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. L’Heureux’s comments add to skepticism that appears to be building in Canada in particular about the pace of execution and effectiveness of government measures to blunt the economic fallout created by the COVID-19 crisis. On Wednesday, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government took too long to roll out emergency rent and wage support programs and that thousands of businesses will fail as a result.

During rosier times barely a year ago, Mr. L’Heureux was talking up an ambitious growth plan for WSP and touting his team’s groundbreaking work, such as designing the world’s largest Ferris wheel in Dubai. Now he’s pondering a global health pandemic that could wreak havoc for longer than many realize.

Canada’s biggest engineering firm by market capitalization, Montreal-based WSP works in dozens of countries and has a rare vantage point on the global infrastructure and construction industry. Although WSP is staying busy tackling a work backlog worth $8.1-billion at the end of 2019 (the equivalent of 10.6-months of revenue), the CEO said it’s unclear whether that level of activity can last and to what extent contracts can be replenished.

“The question is how will we revamp this backlog once we’ve burned it,” Mr. L’Heureux said. “When the new normal kicks in, how quickly will we be back to business?”

In a recent interview with The Globe and Mail, Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna said ministers are consulting business leaders for suggestions on economic recovery. She said infrastructure will play a significant part, with a focus on speeding up the rollout of the billions in existing federal funds that have been budgeted through to 2028 but not yet spent. She also said she expects the Canada Infrastructure Bank, now headed by former Caisse CEO Michael Sabia, to play a leading role in attracting institutional investors to participate in a renewed infrastructure push.

WSP, an engineering design consultancy that sells only expertise and does not build projects, first became aware of the novel coronavirus in January when authorities in mainland China put citizens of the city of Wuhan under lockdown to head off a nationwide outbreak. Physical-distancing measures were soon enacted in Hong Kong and Singapore as well and WSP staff were forced to work from home.

“It was essentially a very good dry run for what happened in Europe and Canada and the United States,” Mr. L’Heureux said. “It was a good stress test for our operation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company’s business is considered essential in most regions of the world, and WSP employees have generally maintained “good productivity” serving clients, Mr. L’Heureux said.

Cancellations and delays have been minimal so far but they could multiply in the weeks and months ahead, the CEO said. The number of people losing their jobs in North America daily is staggering and will not come without consequences for the company’s clients in both the public and private sectors, he said.

“That will have an impact on commercial real estate. That will have an impact on all sorts of things,” Mr. L’Heureux said. “Until there is a vaccine or until we know that this is behind us, before undertaking another high rise or before undertaking another mall or something [similar], I’m pretty sure those individuals are thinking about, ‘Well, what will life look like in 2021?' "

WSP generates roughly 56 per cent of its revenue from public-sector projects, a strong percentage that analysts say should help carry the company through a recession once government infrastructure spending takes off. The company is a specialist in transportation infrastructure such as highways and bridges, and has also worked on most of the top 20 tallest buildings in the world in recent years.

WSP last week pulled its financial guidance for 2020, joining industry peers Aecom and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. in making that move.

“The past in my mind is not a good predictor of what the future may or may not look like” with the COVID-19 crisis, Mr. L’Heureux said.

Story continues below advertisement

With a report from Bill Curry

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies