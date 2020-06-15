Laurentian Bank CEO François Desjardins to exit at end of June

Laurentian Bank of Canada announced Monday that its chief executive officer, François Desjardins, will retire at the end of the month.
The Montreal-based bank’s announcement came abruptly, with no permanent CEO in place to succeed him. The current head of personal and commercial banking, Stéphane Therrien, will take over as interim CEO and the board of directors has struck a special committee “to immediately undertake the search for a new President and CEO,” the bank said in a statement.
Board chair Michael Mueller said Mr. Desjardins has made "an important contribution" to Laurentian. "We wish François well in his future endeavours," he said.
Mr. Desjardins has been CEO of Laurentian, the country’s seventh-largest bank, for five years. He steered it through a sometimes tumultuous period in which the bank launched an ambitious seven-year plan to overhaul its digital offerings and dramatically reduce its branch network.
The change comes slightly more than two weeks after Laurentian announced disappointing earnings for the fiscal second quarter, and slashed its dividend by 40 per cent.
Last Thursday, The Globe and Mail interviewed Mr. Desjardins and he defended his decision to cut the dividend. He also spoke about staying the course on the bank’s transformation strategy, even as the coronavirus pandemic had forced him to delay some of those plans.
“I am proud of my accomplishments at the Bank over the past 29 years, and particularly my five years as President and CEO,” Mr. Desjardins said in the bank’s statement on Monday.
