Laurentian Bank of Canada will take $209-million in writedowns and other charges that are expected to push the Montreal-based bank to a large fourth-quarter loss as a recently-overhauled management team prepares to reveal a new strategic plan next month.

The charges, which amount to $163-million after tax, will deal a significant financial blow to the bank, which earned $173-million in profit in all of 2019 – the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic affected banks’ earnings. But they are also a signal that CEO Rania Llewellyn, who took charge of Laurentian Bank 13 months ago, is ready to take the lender in a dramatically different direction after a year-long review of the bank’s plans and operations.

Though Ms. Llewellyn is withholding most details of her turnaround plan until an investor event on Dec. 10, the writedowns announced Tuesday frame a new approach to revamping the bank’s technology by striking partnerships with other companies and an ambitious shift in culture that will make remote working the primary way of life for many of the bank’s staff. The restructuring is also intended to mark a turning point for the bank’s personal banking unit, which has struggled to retain customers, leading to declines in assets and deposits.

“We believe these were necessary changes and will help reset and reposition the bank for sustainable, long-term, profitable growth,” Ms. Llewellyn said on a conference call.

When pressed by an analyst, she did not rule out the possibility of further charges in future as she looks to turn around the bank’s lagging performance. “Like any good operator, we’ll continue to review our operations,” she said.

The bank’s share price was down 3 per cent to $40.09 on the Toronto Stock Exchange by late morning on Tuesday.

The largest component of the restructuring charges is a $93-million impairment to be recorded in its personal banking segment. That includes a $35-million goodwill writedown to reflect the bank’s shrinking assets, but also software and equipment charges as the bank plans to shut down one of two parallel digital platforms over the next 18 months.

The bank has also cut 64 jobs “across all levels” and paid $9-million in severance charges, with 60 per cent of the job reductions in Ontario and the rest in Quebec, said Yvan Deschamps, the bank’s chief financial officer. And it will slash its corporate office footprint by half in Toronto, Montreal and Burlington, Ont., taking a further $49-million charge as the bank shifts to a hybrid working model.

“Working from home will be the first approach for all tasks that can be performed remotely,” Mr. Deschamps said on the conference call.

The bank is abandoning the second and final phase of a plan to rebuild its core banking systems that was undertaken under previous CEO Francois Desjardins, who left the bank abruptly last year. That will result in a $38-million charge as the bank moves away from building its own core technology systems and in favour of “a plug-and-play strategy” that allows the bank to integrate technology from partners, Ms. Llewellyn said.

Finally, the bank has adjusted its credit standards for its $2.3-billion investment loan portfolio, which has 30,000 accounts. The bank is speeding up a remediation process for the accounts and anticipates additional losses on some loans, and is increasing its provision for credit losses – the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may go bad – by $19-million.

The changes are expected to cut costs by $4-million in the fourth quarter and $20-million annually starting in 2022. But the combined charges will reduce the bank’s earnings per share by $3.73, which is likely to push the bank to a large loss, after the bank earned $1.32 per share in the fiscal third quarter. Laurentian’s common equity Tier 1 ratio – a key measure of a bank’s capital reserves – will decline by about 25 basis points (100 basis points equal one percentage point), but remain well above its target range.

