The Laurentian Bank logo is seen in Montreal in this file photo.

Laurentian Bank of Canada LB-T replaced its chair and chief executive officer on Monday, after months of turmoil at the country’s ninth largest lender that included a customer service outage last week and sales process this summer that failed to find a buyer.

Montreal-based Laurentian announced CEO Rania Llewellyn, the first woman to run a major Canadian bank, would “leave immediately” after three years at the helm. The new CEO is Eric Profost, who has been at Laurentian for 11 years, most recently as head of personal and commercial banking.

The bank announced chair Michael Muller resigned, and was replaced by Michael Boychuk, head of the board’s audit committee. Mr. Boychuk played a central role in recently-concluded strategic review of Laurentian that included the potential sale of the bank.

“Eric is the right executive to lead the Bank at this critical point in its evolution,” said Mr. Boychuk in a press release. “We have experienced challenges recently and the Board is confident that Éric will successfully focus the organization on our customer experience and operational effectiveness.”

Mr. Boychuk said: “I want to thank Mike Mueller for his many years of dedicated service as both a board member and chair. I would also like to thank Rania Llewellyn for her hard work and contributions.”

Ms. Llewellyn joined Laurentian from Bank of Nova Scotia three years ago and was midway through a three-year turnaround strategy the board endorsed in September, when it concluded the strategic review.

Laurentian said Mr. Provost’s top priority as CEO “will be to rebuild trust with the bank’s customers and address the impacts of a mainframe outage that occurred last week.” The service outage took place during a planned technology maintenance update.

On Monday, Laurentian announced that as a result of the outage, it will reverse all monthly services fees for September.

