A Laurentian Bank branch, in Montreal, on June 21, 2016.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Laurentian Bank of Canada reported a fourth-quarter loss of $103-million driven by a large restructuring charge but raised its dividend as the bank prepares to reveal a new turnaround strategy.

In the quarter that ended Oct. 31, the Montreal-based bank said it lost $2.39 per share, compared with a profit of $37-million, or 79 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

The weak quarterly performance was driven by $189-million of impairment and restructuring charges as the bank completed a year-long strategic review and wrote down assets in its personal banking arm.

After adjusting to exclude the charges and other items, the bank said it earned $48-million, or $1.06 per share. That was higher than analysts’ consensus estimate of 92 cents per share, according to Refinitiv.

The bank also increased its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent, from 40 cents per share to 44 cents, and announced a plan to buy back about 2 per cent of its 43.6-million shares this year.

Laurentian will unveil a new strategy at an investor event on Friday, led by chief executive officer Rania Llewellyn, who took over the bank last year.

Total revenue for the quarter was $250-million, up 3 per cent from a year earlier.

Laurentian’s loan balances increased 1 per cent year over year, to $33.4-billion, driven by an 11-per-cent increase in commercial lending. But residential mortgage balances fell 3 per cent and personal loans declined by 11 per cent as the bank lost market share to rivals. Deposits also dropped 4 per cent year over year.

The bank added $25-million in provisions for credit losses – the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may go bad – which was slightly lower than the $29-million analysts estimated.

Its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio – a key measure of its resilience – was 10.2 per cent, compared with 10.3 per cent in the third quarter.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.