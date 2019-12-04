Laurentian Bank reports lower fourth-quarter profit

Laurentian Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported that its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago.
The bank increased its quarterly payment to shareholders by a penny to 67 cents a share.
The higher payment to shareholders came as Laurentian reported a fourth-quarter profit of $41.3-million or 90 cents a diluted share.
That compared with a profit of $50.8 million or $1.13 a diluted share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Laurentian says it earned $1.05 a diluted share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.22 a diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.16 a share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
