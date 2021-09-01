 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Laurentian Bank reports third-quarter profit up from a year ago, beats expectations

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Laurentian Bank branch, in Montreal, on June 21, 2016.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Laurentian Bank Financial Group beat expectations as it reported a third-quarter profit of $62.1-million, up from $36.2-million a year ago.

The Montreal-based bank says the profit amounted to $1.32 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31 compared with 77 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $254.9-million for the quarter, up from $248.6-million for the third quarter of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Laurentian’s provision for credit losses for the quarter was $5.4-million for the third compared with $22.3-million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the bank says it earned $1.25 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $1.02 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected the bank to earn a $1.08 per share for the quarter, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.

“The momentum that we have been building over the first half of the year continued into the third quarter with strong performance in real estate financing, another solid quarter from capital markets, lower provision for credit losses and our continued focus on cost discipline,” CEO Rania Llewellyn said in a statement.

“Going forward, we remain focused on enhancing the customer experience while continuing to identify structural cost opportunities.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies