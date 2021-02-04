 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Laurentian Bank shakes up top ranks with three senior appointments

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Laurentian Bank of Canada has hired three new senior executives as chief executive Rania Llewellyn revamps the upper ranks of a financial institution poised to attempt a challenging turnaround.

The Montreal-based bank has hired Sébastien Bélair as executive vice president and chief human resources officer. He comes from National Bank of Canada, where he spent 22 years, most recently as a senior vice-president in charge of retail banking operations, strategy and transformation.

Yves Denomme is joining Laurentian as executive vice president of operations, from electronic land registry company Teranet, where he was a senior vice-president. Mr. Denomme’s role is new, and replaces the chief operating officer job that will be vacated when current COO Deborah Rose retires next week. He starts Feb. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

And Laurentian is splitting its technology unit from its operations team, and has named Adam Swinemar as senior vice president of digital banking. Mr. Swinemar will set Laurentian’s digital strategy for personal and commercial banking. He most recently worked at Bank of Nova Scotia, as a vice-president in charge of digital customer experience.

Since Ms. Llewellyn took over as the bank’s CEO in October – also joining from Scotiabank – she has launched a top-to-bottom review of the bank’s priorities, aiming to chart a new strategy. An external hire herself and a non-Francophone, she is emblematic of a bank that is trying to change course after a seven-year transformation plan crafted by her predecessor, Francois Desjardins, appeared to have stalled. So far, she has undertaken a major overhaul of Laurentian’s executive team.

In December, personal and commercial banking head Stéphane Therrien retired. He had served as interim CEO after the abrupt retirement of former Mr. Desjardins last June, following a string of poor results. And in January, the bank announced that chief financial officer Francois Laurin will retire in April, to be succeeded by Yves Deschamps, who joined Laurentian in 2016 and has held roles in corporate development and finance.

“We are pleased to welcome three key new members to our leadership team,” Ms. Llewellyn said, in a statement. “We look forward to the fresh perspective and expertise they will bring to Laurentian Bank.”

The bank will report its financial results for the fiscal first quarter – the first three months under Mr. Llewellyn, which ended Jan. 31 – on March 3.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies