Laurentian Bank of Canada will take $209-million in charges that will reduce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings as the Montreal-based bank prepares for a major strategic shift.

The largest charge is an impairment of $93-million in its personal banking segment, which has struggled to retain customers, leading to declines in assets and deposits. The bank is writing down $35-million in goodwill, and taking further charges as it combines to digital platforms into one.

The bank also plans to cut 64 jobs and take $9-million in severance charges, with 60 per cent of the job reductions in Ontario. And it will slash its corporate office footprint by half in Toronto, Montreal and Burlington, Ont., taking a further $49-million charge as the bank shifts to a hybrid working model.

The final phase of a plan to transform Laurentian’s technology that was launched under the bank’s previous management will be abandoned. That will result in a $38-million charge, as the bank looks instead to strike new partnerships to modernize its digital offerings.

And the bank has adjusted its credit standards for its investment loan portfolio, which will increase its provision for credit losses - the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may go bad - by $19-million.

The changes are expected to cut costs by $4-million in the fourth quarter and $20-million annually starting in 2022. But they also set the stage for a new strategic plan crafted by CEO Rania Llewellyn and a significantly revamped senior management team, which will be released on Dec. 10.

“These difficult but necessary changes make us more confident than ever about our future,” Ms. Llewellyn said in a statement.

The charges will reduce the bank’s earnings per share by $3.73, and its common equity Tier 1 ratio - a key measure of a bank’s capital reserves - by about 25 basis points (100 basis points equal one percentage point).

