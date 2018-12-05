Laurentian Bank’s net income misses estimates in fourth quarter

Laurentian Bank of Canada’s fourth-quarter net income dropped by 13 per cent from the previous year to $50.8 million, on lower revenues and loan volumes, and missed analyst estimates.
The Montreal-based company’s net income amounted to $1.13 per diluted share during the three months ended Oct. 31, down from $1.42 during the same period a year ago.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.26 per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
On an adjusted basis, the Montreal-based bank reported net income of $54.3 million, down 18 per cent from $66.5 million.
Other factors weighing on Laurentian’s results include a $5.9 million gain on the sale of its investment in Verico Financial Group during the same quarter one year ago, as well as an increase in provisions for credit losses or money set aside for bad loans.
For the full 2018 financial year, Laurentian reported net income of $224.6 million, up nine per cent from $206.5 million during 2017.
“Our 2018 results reflect our actions to strengthen the Group’s financial foundation, including maintaining healthy liquidity levels and our investments in people, processes and technology,” said Laurentian’s president and chief executive officer Francois Desjardins in a statement. “This positions us well to deliver our strategic objectives.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.