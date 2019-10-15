 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Laurentian hires new head of capital markets

James Bradshaw Banking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Laurentian Bank of Canada has been working through an ambitious plan to reshape its place in the Canadian banking market

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Laurentian Bank of Canada has hired Kelsey Gunderson to lead its capital-markets business, snapping up an experienced banker who became a free agent earlier this year after an executive shuffle at BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

Mr. Gunderson will be Laurentian’s executive vice-president of capital markets, and president and chief executive officer of Laurentian Bank Securities. He takes over responsibility for overseeing all capital-markets operations from François Laurin, who remains Laurentian Bank’s chief financial officer.

Mr. Gunderson was most recently global head of trading products for BMO Capital Markets, but left the bank when Deland Kamanga was promoted to that role in April amid a broader shuffling of the senior ranks. Mr. Gunderson spent 12 years at BMO, and his career has also included stints at the U.S. offices of Swiss bank Credit Suisse, and at CIBC World Markets Inc., the capital-markets division of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Story continues below advertisement

He joins Laurentian Bank at a time of transition, as the bank works through an ambitious plan to reshape its place in the Canadian banking market. Laurentian’s leaders are betting heavily on a digital revamp that includes cutting costs, eliminating all tellers from branches and revamping core banking systems. The rate of change has created volatility in the bank’s earnings, testing some investors’ patience.

While Laurentian’s retail-banking operations have drawn most of the attention, the bank has been searching for stronger and steadier results from its capital-markets business – which focuses on helping institutional clients raise capital through debt and equity, and also operates a discount brokerage. In keeping with other large Canadian banks, Laurentian Bank Securities has struggled with uncertainty in global markets arising partly from concerns over trade and political turmoil.

Mr. Gunderson declined to comment on his new role, but one of his first tasks “will be to review the mandate” of the capital markets division and its “interactions with the other activities of the [Laurentian Bank Financial Group],” said spokeswoman Hélène Soulard, in an e-mail, adding: "He brings with him a breadth of experience in Capital Markets in large brokerage firms on top of which his skills, talent and values are aligned with [Laurentian Bank’s].”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter