Laurentian names Rania Llewellyn as its next CEO; first woman to head major Canadian bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada has chosen Rania Llewellyn as its next chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Canadian-based bank.
Ms. Llewellyn formally starts her role on Oct. 30 after a 26-year career at Bank of Nova Scotia, where she most recently served as executive vice-president of global business payments.
She takes over at a tumultuous time for Montreal-based Laurentian Bank, which is grappling with the fallout from the novel coronavirus after posting a series of weak financial results. The bank abruptly parted ways with previous CEO Francois Desjardins in June, with board chair Michael Mueller saying it was time to “reinvigorate” the bank’s plans.
“Following a rigorous search process, we are confident she is the change agent this bank needs to address the headwinds it faces and to establish a foundation for future growth and success,” said Michelle Savoy, a board member who led the bank’s search committee for its new CEO, in a statement.
Ms. Llewellyn started her career as a part-time teller and has experience in commercial banking and transactions at Scotiabank. But she also comes to Laurentian with a track record for helping drive initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion, at a time when banks and other large corporations are under close scrutiny for failing to promote enough diverse candidates to their senior ranks. Ms. Llewellyn was born in Kuwait, and immigrated to Canada from Egypt in 1992, after the Gulf War.
“This is a really exciting time for our industry, with rapidly changing customer expectations driven by new technologies and broader macroeconomic uncertainties that are affecting our customers every day,” Ms. Llewellyn said, in a news release.
