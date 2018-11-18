Lawyer for Danske Bank whistle-blower criticizes Canadian, European protection policies

The lawyer at the centre of the $300-billion money-laundering scandal engulfing Denmark’s Danske Bank A/S has called out Europe and Canada for not doing enough to protect whistle-blowers.

New York attorney Stephen Kohn, who represents the insider who blew the whistle in the Danske Bank case, told a conference in London that Europe isn’t interested in whistle-blower protection and Canada’s efforts won’t work.

“I am angry at what I see in Europe,” Mr. Kohn said at the conference last week. “I am upset that I get so many European clients and I am upset that the responses we get from the parliaments and the regulators have no sensitivities to whistle-blowers. I have never recommended a client go to a European law-enforcement agency.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Kohn has represented dozens of whistle-blowers around the world, including former Danske manager Howard Wilkinson, whose information about widespread money laundering at the bank’s Estonian branch prompted criminal probes in six countries and led to the dismissal of the bank’s chief executive.

Mr. Wilkinson is testifying before a parliamentary committee in Demark on Monday and at the European Parliament on Wednesday, even though Mr. Kohn has criticized whistle-blower protections in Denmark and across the European Union.

In an interview after the London conference, Mr. Kohn also took aim at whistle-blower programs introduced by the Canada Revenue Agency and the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), saying they are too limited and will fail. Canada is “lousy on whistle-blower retaliation protection, reward laws are archaic and as a result, many, many Canadians have come to the United States and filed [whistle-blower actions].”

The CRA pays out up to 15 per cent on whatever is collected as a result of a tip, with some restrictions, while the OSC caps most whistle-blower payments at $1.5-million, although the total can rise to as much as $5-million in cases where the regulator collects at least $10-million in fines.

By contrast, most U.S. whistle-blower programs award up to 30 per cent of the amount recovered. The Securities and Exchange Commission has paid more than US$320-million to 57 whistle-blowers in the past six years, while the U.S. Department of Justice pays out more than US$400-million annually with the average payment topping US$500,000. The OSC program, launched in 2016, has yet to pay a reward, and the CRA program, started in 2013, has worked with more than a dozen informants but hasn’t finalized a case.

“If you take the risk, and your information is accurate, you will get something under U.S. law, whereas [Canadian regulators] can zero you out,” Mr. Kohn said. The Canadian regimes “also have no judicial review, and all of ours have judicial review. They have caps on the amount, which are terrible, and they have other limitations. So they are going to fail.” He added Canada has weak laws to protect whistle-blowers from retaliation.

Mr. Kohn said he was frustrated that whistle-blowing is still treated with skepticism in many countries. He cited the Bank of England, which rejected financial rewards for whistle-blowers in a 2014 report, saying they were not effective. Quebec’s securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers, has also excluded monetary rewards from its whistle-blower program, arguing the payments don’t result in more whistle-blowing or better information.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Kohn said the U.S. experience has proven the effectiveness of rewards. He cited figures showing that from the time rewards were expanded in 1986, more than US$40-billion has been collected by law-enforcement agencies.

“If you do not have an active and successful whistle-blowing [reward] program, the overwhelming majority of frauds and bribes and money laundering will remain hidden,” he said.

He added he encourages foreigners, including Canadians, to file whistle-blowing cases in the United States because that country’s laws are broad enough to encompass almost any activity by any foreign company. For example, the whistle-blower in the Danske case, Mr. Wilkinson, is British, the alleged money laundering occurred in Estonia and the bank is based in Denmark. While there appears to be no connection to the United States, Mr. Wilkinson can still file a claim for whistle-blower compensation under U.S. law because Danske has an office in New York.

Mr. Kohn said U.S. authorities paid out more than US$30-million to 2,600 whistleblowers from 113 countries between 2011 and 2017. “These are supersonic laws that I urge all my European clients to utilize.”

There can be pitfalls. One of Mr. Kohn most celebrated clients was Bradley Birkenfeld, a former wealth manager at Switzerland’s UBS Bank who blew the whistle in 2007 on how the bank set up illegal offshore accounts for thousands of U.S. taxpayers. UBS paid US$780-million in fines and the Internal Revenue Service collected more than US$5-billion from taxpayers.

Mr. Birkenfeld received a US$104-million whistle-blower payment, the largest ever, but he also went to prison for 40 months for his part in the scheme. Mr. Kohn said Mr. Birkenfeld made a fundamental mistake by first approaching prosecutors with his information instead of whistle-blower officials. If he had gone to a whistle-blower office, he would have received immunity. “The U.S. whistleblower laws 100 per cent protect participants,” he said.