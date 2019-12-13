Lawyers for Quadriga customers ask RCMP to exhume founder Gerald Cotten’s body

The law firm representing users of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX is asking the RCMP to exhume the body of the company’s deceased founder, Gerald Cotten, and conduct an autopsy given the “questionable circumstances” surrounding his death and the significant financial losses incurred by users.
The letter from Miller Thomson LLP, dated December 13 and sent on behalf of the exchange’s users, said an autopsy of the body is necessary to “confirm both its identity and the cause of death.”
“Counsel respectfully requests that this process be completed by spring of 2020, given decomposition concerns,” according to the letter, which is addressed to the commercial crimes branch of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Ottawa.
The law firm also enclosed background material from publicly available information on the history of the company, Mr. Cotten and others that “further highlight the need for certainty around the question of whether Mr. Cotten is in fact deceased.”
An RCMP spokesperson declined to comment on the matter because it’s currently under investigation.
Mr. Cotten died at age 30 in December, 2018, due to complications from Crohn’s disease while on his honeymoon in India. Mr. Cotten and his widow, Jennifer Robertson, were in the country to attend the opening of an orphanage to which they had donated, and shortly before the trip, Mr. Cotten signed his will. After his death, the body was returned to Canada and a funeral service held in Halifax.
Around 76,000 users of the exchange, operated by parent company Quadriga Fintech Solutions Corp., were owed $214.6-million. Mr. Cotten was the only one with access to the company’s cryptocurrency reserves, and operated the company mostly on his own. Ernst & Young Inc., the court appointed trustee overseeing the bankruptcy, has recovered around $33-million.
In June, Ernst & Young submitted a report to the court that found Mr. Cotten moved customer funds into personal accounts, and made cryptocurrency trades on other exchanges that incurred substantial losses, depleting Quadriga’s own reserves. He and Ms. Robertson also used company money to fund their lifestyle, which included travelling on private jets, and the couple built up around $12-million in assets.
In October, Ms. Robertson agreed to transfer the assets to Ernst & Young and said she was unaware of her husband’s “improper actions.”
The Globe and Mail reported in November that Mr. Cotten had a long history of internet-based scams, dating back to age 15. He went on to found Quadriga with Michael Patryn, who The Globe previously revealed had received a felony conviction in the U.S. for conspiracy to transfer identification documents and had changed his name.
An official in India at the centre where Mr. Cotten’s body was embalmed dismissed suggestions that Mr. Cotten faked his death when the Globe visited in February. The police commissioner in Jaipur, the city where Mr. Cotten died, told The Globe he had no reason to be suspicious of the death.
At least three other law-enforcement and regulatory agencies, including the Ontario Securities Commission and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, are investigating Quadriga, and the Canada Revenue Agency is examining the company’s tax returns.
