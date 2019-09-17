Layoffs, factory shutdowns expected in Ontario auto industry if GM in U.S. strike drags on

Open this photo in gallery Linda Crooks, who has worked for General Motors for 35 years, walks with other picketers outside the Detroit-Hamtramck General Motors assembly plant, Detroit, Mich., Sept.16, 2019. The United Auto Workers went on strike at GM, sending nearly 50,000 members at factories across the Midwest and South to picket lines. "My future is being decided here, just like everyone else's," Roehrig said. (Emily Rose Bennett/The New York Times) Emily Rose Bennett/The New York Times News Service

Amid talks to end a strike by 49,000 General Motors Co. auto workers in the United States, three Ontario GM plants continued to operate on Tuesday.

But layoffs and factory shutdowns are expected to occur in the Ontario industry as the United Auto Workers’ shutdown of more than 50 auto assembly plants and warehouses in nine states drags on.

“All the Canadian plants are operating regular production… for now,” said Jennifer Wright, a spokeswoman for GM Canada. “There is more risk to there being an impact the longer the strike continues.”

The interconnected nature of the North American auto industry means a shutdown in the U.S. will quickly lead to a lack of supply or demand for parts or vehicles at other plants, including those in Canada and Mexico.

Ms. Wright said any shutdown of an Ontario plant would swiftly affect Ontario’s auto parts sector, which is comprised of the companies that produce components for GM and other car makers in Ontario and the United States. The province’s auto parts companies, including Magna International, Linamar Corp., and Martinrea International Inc., employ 100,000 people and export $18-billion in components to the United States a year.

Ms. Wright declined to say for how much longer the Ontario GM plants would be able to operate while the U.S. workers are on strike.

Contract talks between GM and UAW United Auto Workers resumed on Tuesday as the first strike since 2007 strike extended into a second day.

Negotiators took a break from bargaining around 9 p.m. Monday but were back at the tables on Tuesday.

“They are talking, they’ve made progress, we’ll see how long it takes,” Brian Rothenberg, spokesman for the UAW, said Tuesday.

GM has about 7,000 employees in Canada and operates three major factories, Oshawa, Ingersoll and St. Catharines.

The Oshawa assembly line, slated to close in December, employs 2,200 hourly workers who make Chevrolet Impalas and finish U.S.-made pickup trucks. GM’s power plant factory in St. Catharines employs 1,100 hour workers. Most of the engines from the plant are shipped to the United States while the most of the transmissions are sent to the nearby Chevrolet Equinox assembly line in Ingersoll, Ont. About 2,400 workers are at the Ingersoll plant, which relies on U.S.-made engines to assemble the Equinox SUV.

Magna, Linamar and Martinrea International did not respond to interview requests.

GM said Sunday that it offered pay raises and US$7-billion worth of U.S. factory investments resulting in 5,400 new positions, a minority of which would be filled by existing employees. The company also said it offered higher profit sharing, “nationally leading” health benefits and a US$8,000 payment to each worker upon ratification.

Before the talks broke off, GM offered new products to replace work at two of four U.S. factories that it intends to close.

The company pledged to build a new all-electric pickup truck at a factory in Detroit, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The person was not authorized to disclose details of the negotiations.

The automaker also offered to open an electric vehicle battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio, where it has a huge factory that has already stopped making cars and will be closed. The new factory would be in addition to a proposal to make electric vehicles for a company called Workhorse, the person said.

It’s unclear how many workers the two plants would employ. The closures, especially of the Ohio plant, have become issues in the 2020 presidential campaign. President Donald Trump has consistently criticized the company and demanded that Lordstown be reopened.

