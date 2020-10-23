 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Le Château files for creditor protection, will shutter Canadian stores after six decades in business

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Montreal-based clothing chain Le Château Inc. is bankrupt, and is preparing to liquidate assets and close down its 123 stores across Canada after 61 years in business.

Le Château is the latest retailer to file for creditor protection, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges for the industry. The move will affect roughly 1,400 employees.

The company announced on Friday that it filed an application under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act [CCAA], in order to proceed with winding up its operations. Le Château had been looking for alternatives in recent months, including trying to refinance its debt and looking for a buyer for the clothing stores.

“The retail industry faced numerous challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the second wave currently hitting our communities across Canada,” the company said in a statement Friday. “Its already evident impact on consumer demand for Le Château’s holiday party and occasion wear, which represents the core of our offering, has diminished Le Château’s ability to pursue its activities.”

The company said that stores will remain open through its liquidation.

Le Château has a large presence in shopping malls, which have been particularly hard hit by restrictions during the pandemic.

The company was scheduled to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on Thursday morning, which it cancelled the day before.

Le Château announced in July that it was negotiating with its lenders and seeking new sources of financing. At the time, it reported earnings and included a warning about “material uncertainties that cast significant doubt upon the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

Companies prepare earnings reports on the assumption they will remain in business as a “going concern,” and if there is meaningful doubt about that, they or their auditors are required to tell shareholders. This warning caused Le Château to default on some of the covenants under a $70-million revolving credit facility and a $15-million loan.

The clothing chain had been attempting a turnaround before the pandemic hit. It had closed roughly half of its brick-and-mortar stores in the past five years -- at its peak, the chain had 243 locations – and had invested $10-million to improve its e-commerce platform.

Clothing retailers have been struggling. Other shopping mall staples, Reitmans Canada Ltd. and Aldo Group, both filed for creditor protection in May; and Laura’s Shoppe Inc., which operates the Laura and Melanie Lyne banners, filed in July. Clothing chain Frank and Oak began restructuring in June, and recently sold to a New York-based investment firm.

