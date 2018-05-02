 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant

Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant

Greg Keenan Auto and Steel and Airline Industry Reporter

Car production has ceased at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV assembly plant in Brampton, Ont., amid a strike by workers at the Lear Corp. factory that supplies seats for the vehicles assembled in Brampton.

Workers at Lear in Ajax, Ont., went on strike on the weekend, then on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a tentative agreement between the seat maker and Unifor that would have ended the walkout.

Employees on the morning shift at the Fiat Chrysler Brampton plant reported for a partial shift Wednesday morning, but the afternoon shift was cancelled for all production employees except skilled trades workers, a Fiat Chrysler Canada spokeswoman said.

Story continues below advertisement

Seats are shipped to Brampton from Lear’s Ajax plant on what is known in the auto industry as a just-in-time basis, which means they are sent to the assembly line within a few hours of arriving on the loading dock. Seats are not kept in inventory at assembly plants, so a shutdown of a seating supplier quickly causes an assembly plant to halt production.

About 320 people put together the seats in Ajax. Wages are the main issue in the labour dispute, sources familiar with the talks said.

Workers in Brampton assemble the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger and Challenger full-sized vehicles – the only passenger cars remaining in the lineups of those two brands.

Those cars have been performing better than many in the passenger car segments in North America.

Sales of 300 fell to 16,905 in the first four months of the year from 19,011 a year earlier in the U.S. market, which is the destination for about 80 per cent of what comes out of the Brampton plant. Charger sales dipped to 27,897 from 29,256, while Challenger deliveries grew to 23,450 from 22,316.

Production of the three cars rose 4 per cent last month to 22,165 from 21,395. In the January-April period, output dipped 2 per cent to 54,564 from 55,725.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.