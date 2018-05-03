Lear to close Ontario assembly plant amid strike

Automotive-seating giant Lear Corp. has notified Unifor that it plans to close an Ontario plant where workers who have been on strike since the weekend rejected a tentative agreement to settle the labour dispute.

The workers, who make seats for the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV passenger car assembly plant in Brampton, Ont., rejected an agreement on Monday in what sources said is a dispute mainly over wages.

“Due to the resounding rejection of the tentative agreement by the membership on May 1, 2018, and other recent developments from our customer regarding the future work, the company is announcing a closure of the Lear Ajax plant,” the company said in a memo to Unifor leaders.

About 320 Unifor members work at the Lear plant.

The plant will be closed “as soon as practical” the memo to Unifor’s leadership says, but not before the current vehicles made in Brampton are replaced.

Those vehicles, including the Dodge Challenger and Charger, are expected to be redesigned in 2020 after Fiat Chrysler agreed in 2016 to a $325-million investment to replace the paint shop in the assembly plant.

Lear said in the memo obtained by The Globe and Mail that it has withdrawn the tentative offer that was overwhelmingly rejected by the workers on Monday.