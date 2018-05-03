 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Lear to close Ontario assembly plant amid strike

Lear to close Ontario assembly plant amid strike

Greg Keenan Auto and Steel and Airline Industry Reporter

Automotive-seating giant Lear Corp. has notified Unifor that it plans to close an Ontario plant where workers who have been on strike since the weekend rejected a tentative agreement to settle the labour dispute.

The workers, who make seats for the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV passenger car assembly plant in Brampton, Ont., rejected an agreement on Monday in what sources said is a dispute mainly over wages.

“Due to the resounding rejection of the tentative agreement by the membership on May 1, 2018, and other recent developments from our customer regarding the future work, the company is announcing a closure of the Lear Ajax plant,” the company said in a memo to Unifor leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

About 320 Unifor members work at the Lear plant.

The plant will be closed “as soon as practical” the memo to Unifor’s leadership says, but not before the current vehicles made in Brampton are replaced.

Those vehicles, including the Dodge Challenger and Charger, are expected to be redesigned in 2020 after Fiat Chrysler agreed in 2016 to a $325-million investment to replace the paint shop in the assembly plant.

Lear said in the memo obtained by The Globe and Mail that it has withdrawn the tentative offer that was overwhelmingly rejected by the workers on Monday.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.