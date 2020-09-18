Lessons for current Liberals on managing debt and remaking government

This week, the federal Liberals – saddled with a near-unimaginable budget deficit and fast-growing debt – stand at the cusp of a defining moment for the role of government in this country. As it polishes what could be one of the most important throne speeches in decades, it might want to draw some lessons from another Liberal government a quarter-century ago, one that met its own moment of reckoning with a bold remake of government.
In early 1995, prime minister Jean Chrétien was a little more than a year into his first mandate, staring down the barrel of what was fast becoming a made-in-Canada debt crisis.
Net debt was more than 65 per cent of GDP (far above the current 50 per cent, even after the huge cost of COVID-19 emergency measures) and rising every year. The interest payments alone were eating through nearly 35 per cent of incoming revenue.
Governments – first Progressive Conservative, then Liberal – had been trying to rein in deficits for years, but they were losing ground, not gaining it. Because much of the borrowing had been done amid the high interest rates of the 1980s and early 1990s, the average interest rate on the government’s debt was about four percentage points higher than revenue growth. It was like quicksand.
Finance minister Paul Martin’s first budget, in 1994, underwhelmed financial markets, shaking investor confidence in the government’s resolve. That was underlined by an editorial in the Wall Street Journal in the winter of 1995, which said Canada’s debt problems qualified it as “an honorary member of the Third World.”
But at about the same time as that editorial, the government was putting the finishing touches on a massive program review – what amounted to a total rethink of the federal government. A month later, Mr. Martin tabled a budget that made sweeping changes to government services, slashed expenses and shrank the public service by nearly 20 per cent.
It was a leaner – and some would say meaner – federal government, but it worked. Thanks in part to strong economic conditions, the budget deficit was wiped out within three years. The government ran surpluses for the next decade, whittling the debt-to-GDP ratio to below 30 per cent.
This week, through the magic of Zoom, The Globe and Mail convened a roundtable of three insiders who helped formulate that game-changing budget of 1995. They reminisced about the monumental task they undertook and talked about the unique challenges facing policy makers today.
Our panelists:
Jocelyne Bourgon: As Clerk of the Privy Council (the head of the federal civil service), she helped design the program review and oversaw a key committee of departmental deputy ministers who hammered out the proposed cuts.
David Dodge: As deputy minister of finance (the top civil servant in the department), he was Mr. Martin’s key adviser and a leading force behind the push to rein in the deficit. He later served as governor of the Bank of Canada.
Brian Tobin: As minister of fisheries and oceans, he and a handful of cabinet ministers sat on a committee that nailed down department-by-department cuts and delivered the plan to cabinet. He subsequently became premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.
The following is a transcript of their conversation (which has been edited and condensed).
BRIAN TOBIN: At the very first meeting of the cabinet in the fall of 1993, I remember it was a beautiful day. We were all sworn into cabinet, all delighted to have gotten into the cabinet room. We sat there, anticipation building, excitement building. And there was this cold shower almost immediately. What the Prime Minister said in that very first meeting – which was a very bracing, sobering sort of declaration – was that the deficit was out of control. The debt-to-GDP ratio was far too high, not sustainable, and he wanted to deal with it.
DAVID DODGE: Certainly when Mr. Martin arrived [as finance minister], I think it’s fair to say he was shocked with the degree of the problem we were facing. Facts speak for themselves. Once that was clear, the determination really took hold to move forward to deal with it. There was no way around it. The numbers were just so impossible, in terms of the debt service costs we were having to carry.
JOCELYNE BOURGON: I was a recently appointed Secretary to the Cabinet and Clerk of the Privy Council. I was at the head of an exhausted public service that had gone through 22 budgeting exercises through the 1980s to the early 1990s, trying to reduce the deficit.
Every year – and sometimes many times per year – they were told, “Here is your new target; you’re expected to cut by 1 per cent.” And then, “You’re getting a new target; you’re expected to cut by 2 per cent. You’re expected to cover increased salaries, but you’re getting no resources. You have inflation at 3 per cent, but you’re not getting any money." It basically means: Let’s try to maintain everything we do without making choices, and just do more with less.
The public service was more committed than anybody else not to do a [fiscal] rebalancing in the usual way. And the government had presented a mild budget in 1994 that was poorly received in the market, and therefore they were suddenly, acutely, aware that something different – something that was not purely incremental – needed to be done.
TOBIN: There was really a strong concern expressed and a political body of support being built around the notion: “Hey, guys, if we don’t solve this fundamental problem, then things we think are important traditionally as Liberals – health care, transfers for social services and social programs, education – these things will be at risk.”
BOURGON: It’s one thing to be aware. It’s one thing to be committed. It’s another thing to find the way to get the job done.
There was a committee of officials that was not very popular with anybody at that time. The deputy ministers' committee was reviewing and vetting proposals from every ministry, and our challenge was always saying, “Well, that may not be good enough, may not be going far enough. Maybe you need to explore more.” And that was just the entry point to the ministers' committee, where the same dynamic was taking place: “So good of you to come with the following proposal. What about if you double what you’re proposing?” So a lot of people from a number of places came together in an integrated platform that made it possible. And the last platform was the full cabinet, where, indeed, the prime minister kept saying, “Finish the job. Let’s not go halfway."
TOBIN: At the point that we’d identified about $22-billion or $23-billion worth of cuts, we had an interim report to the prime minister. We told him with some pride that we had achieved half the objective. And he, with kind of a funny look on his face – a bit of a grin, but not really – said, “Well, that’s good work. I want to thank you all. I know you’re not very popular with your colleagues. It’s very difficult. You’ve done a good job, and you’ve got us halfway there. But now, if you don’t want to finish the job, it’s okay. I will find six more people to take your places in cabinet and finish the job.”
He was sending a signal, and this is a very important lesson that shouldn’t be lost: These kind of things can only happen when there’s leadership and direction from the top. Jean Chrétien did that. Paul Martin was clear in his mind about where he wanted to go as minister of finance. There was no daylight between them. And nobody got a pass.
BOURGON: At that time, a team of men and women decided to use a huge amount of political capital for that purpose, which was to regain the fiscal sovereignty of Canada, and to make sure this problem was not going to be transferred to the children, to the next generation. And they paid a price. There are elected officials who were wiped out of some of the Atlantic provinces.
TOBIN: I think a critical observation about all of this is that the public was engaged. The public understood and accepted there was a problem. Now this was tough medicine. And yet people understood it. People embraced it.
I think it was a tougher sell initially within caucus. And it was a tough sell initially within cabinet. It wasn’t about whether people were committed to doing their part, but the notion that we were going to eliminate the deficit. I think a lot of people – it was the classic “Yes, prime minister” head nod, while at the same time thinking, ‘Well, we’re not really gonna do that, but we’ll go some distance.’ Over time, as we all began to look at the numbers and understand the cost to Canada of interest charges, we began to realize, we have to do this.
DODGE: Can I point out one really big difference [today]?
On average, since the [2008-2009] great financial crisis, even though our growth has been lousy, interest rates have been between 1 and 2 per cent below the rate of growth. And so the future burden of borrowing today doesn’t keep growing in the way the future burden of borrowing in the 1980s did. I will confidently predict that we will have a federal deficit by 2022 on about the same order of magnitude as we had in 1995. But it will not take 35 per cent of our revenue to service it, as it did in 1995, because the interest rates are so much lower.
TOBIN: Canadians need to distinguish between the structural deficit of the 1980s and early 1990s, and the deficit balloon we’re seeing today. One deficit was baked in and increasing every year. The other is an emergency response.
The thing I would worry about is that this is not the time to reinvent a whole bunch of programs that are structural, that cause program spending in Canada to go up and to be entrenched. Temporary measures? Of course. You hope that what we do is wise and right and effective. But to structurally spend in a way that builds a deficit that will go on for years and decades to come? I think they should pause, reflect and think very carefully.
DODGE: Our job now is not to cut things dramatically. But it is a very real problem that we have been lacking the investment in this country to produce the growth going forward. And so the real challenge – for whatever government – is to make sure that when we do go out and borrow, we’re making the investments, we’re creating the climate where industry can actually make us grow, whether it’s in human capital, intellectual capital or physical capital – infrastructure and moving electrons better across this country. To me, it seems our challenge is to accelerate our productive capacity. We can’t distribute forever income we don’t produce.
BOURGON: Looking ahead, the question for Canada and other countries is, what do you do now? What are those things that could be pulled together that are compatible or congruent with the need to provide protection and assist Canadians through a period of crisis, and at the same time accelerate changes that are needed in any event?
The energy sector is going through a massive transformation – not because of COVID, but because the energy continuum in the world is changing. What can be done, and what conversation could take place with the industry and the energy-producing provinces, that would start exploring how we reposition?
We have an automotive industry that is very significant in Ontario. Are we producing the right kind of vehicles for the future, or do we need to shift the industry so that, as we are protecting employees, business and so on, we’re also easing transitions that are needed in any event? Through the massive amount of support provided to small business, can we accelerate a digital platform that makes them more competitive for the future? And can we reduce their environmental footprint at the same time?
We’re managing a pandemic. We’re managing a crisis with huge impact. But it doesn’t mean we can’t do it in a way that also positions Canada, Canadian sectors and individuals better for the future. A crisis is too significant an opportunity to be missed.
