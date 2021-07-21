 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Liberal cabinet delayed law giving small businesses tax breaks

Patrick BrethourTax and Fiscal Policy Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Liberal cabinet, not the Finance Department, decided to delay the implementation of new tax breaks for small businesses, a senior Finance official told a special sitting of the House of Commons finance committee on Tuesday.

Legislative experts say Bill C-208, which gives more generous tax treatment to intergenerational transfers of small businesses, came into effect on June 29, the same day it received royal assent. But, on June 30, the Finance Department issued a brief press release asserting that the provisions of the private member’s bill would not apply until Jan. 1. The delay appeared to violate parliamentary convention and the federal Interpretation Act, which states that bills come into effect on the day of royal assent unless otherwise specified.

The government faced criticism over the move, and the Liberal chair of the finance committee, Wayne Easter, scheduled Tuesday’s one-day special session to examine the resulting confusion. On Monday, the government backtracked, with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland issuing a statement that acknowledged the tax changes took effect on June 29.

Story continues below advertisement

At the finance committee hearing on Tuesday, department officials said although the announcement came from the Finance Department, it was the Liberal government that made the original decision to assert the bill would not come into effect until Jan. 1, and to introduce amendments before that date.

“The minister made her decision and it was implemented,” said Trevor McGowan, director-general in the tax legislation division of the tax policy branch of the Finance Department. He and other finance officials would not identify the minister, but Ms. Freeland as Finance Minister is the politician in charge of the Finance Department.

The Finance Department did not respond directly to an inquiry from The Globe and Mail about whether Ms. Freeland is the minister in question.

The session wrapped with members voting to invite Ms. Freeland to appear before the committee within the next two weeks.

Ottawa scraps delay on law giving small businesses tax breaks after storm of criticism

Finance committee recalled to address confusion over delay to small-business tax breaks

Speaking in Quebec on Tuesday, Ms. Freeland said she recognizes that Bill C-208 is in force. The Finance Minister said the government “absolutely supports” the core objective of the legislation, to create a level playing field for intergenerational transfers.

But she said there are concerns that loopholes may have been unintentionally created. “As finance minister, it’s my job to ensure everyone in Canada pays their fair share,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Liberal MP Rachel Bendayan, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Small Business, said she “unequivocally” confirmed on behalf of the government that any amendments to C-208 will not be retroactive. Such amendments would come into effect no earlier than Nov. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Bill C-208 allows owners of small- and medium-sized businesses to claim proceeds from sales of shares to adult children or grandchildren as capital gains, rather than as dividend payments. Capital gains are taxed at a lower rate, and in some cases a taxpayer can use a lifetime exemption to avoid paying any tax at all.

The government and most of the Liberal caucus voted against the bill, but 19 Liberals, including Mr. Easter, did support it. Amendments proposed in the Senate would have delayed the implementation of the bill until Jan. 1, but that proposal was voted down and Bill C-208 was approved in its original form, with no implementation date specified.

In the Monday statement, the government said any amendments it brings forward to close loopholes will “honour the spirit” of the original bill.

One possible added measure would be tighter rules banning “surplus stripping,” a tax avoidance tactic in which an owner disburses cash from a business by claiming those payments as capital gains from an intergenerational transfer rather than as dividends. In surplus stripping, there is no real transfer of the business.

Possible remedies suggested by the government include requiring a transfer of “legal and factual” control from the parent to their child or grandchild; specifying the level of ownership that the parent can maintain “for a reasonable time” after the transfer; requirements for the parent to wind down their involvement in the business; and defining a minimum required level of involvement by the child or grandchild in the business after the transaction.

In its statement on Monday, the government said it will consult on draft legislative amendments, with the aim of passing legislation that will take effect on Nov. 1, or the date of publication of the final draft legislation, whichever is later.

Story continues below advertisement

Dustin Mansfield, a tax partner at BDO Canada LLP, said the government has clearly stated it intends to preserve the spirit of the current legislation, and that genuine transfers of family businesses should be able to go ahead under the new and more favourable rules. But he noted that transactions aimed at simply avoiding taxes could expect to face audits. (Beyond the specific wording of any legislation, the Canada Revenue Agency is able to conduct audits of transactions it believes are solely motivated by tax avoidance.)

Patrick Gill, senior director of tax and financial policy for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said his organization welcomed the clear commitment by the government not to pass retroactive measures, and suggested the Liberals could also take the opportunity to address other small-business taxation issues.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies