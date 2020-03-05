Ottawa says telecom companies must lower wireless prices or face regulatory consequences

The Liberal government has laid out the details of its promise to reduce wireless prices, telling the three national carriers they need to cut mid-tier plans by 25 per cent over two years or face further regulatory action.
Ottawa is asking Canada’s three national carriers – BCE Inc., Rogers Communications Inc. and Telus Corp. – to lower the prices of unlimited talk-and-text plans offering 2 gigabytes, 4 gigabytes and 6 gigabytes of data each by 25 per cent.
That means a 2 gigabyte plan would go down from $50 a month to $37.50, while a 6 gigabyte plan would go down from $60 to $45. The government said it used prices advertised on the carriers’ websites in early 2020 for plans that don’t include devices for its benchmarks.
Navdeep Bains, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said both low-end and high-end plans have come down in price, but there hasn’t been as significant of a change for cellphone plans offering between 2 gigabytes and 6 gigabytes of data.
“We’ve seen progress ... but more needs to be done,” Mr. Bains said in an interview Thursday.
If the carriers fail to meet the government’s targets within two years, Ottawa is prepared to take regulatory actions, Mr. Bains said. That could include forcing carriers to open their networks to wireless resellers – referred to in the industry as mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs – or using spectrum policy to encourage more competition. (Spectrum refers to the invisible radiowaves used to send wireless signals.)
The government also said it will begin reporting on wireless prices every quarter for the next two years to monitor progress.
Also on Thursday, the government announced the rules for its upcoming auction of 3,500 MHz spectrum, a key band for the deployment of fifth-generation wireless technology.
In December, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada will auction off 1,506 licenses that can be used to provide mobile or fixed wireless services.
Although 200 MHz of spectrum will be made available, ISED will be setting aside 50 MHz for smaller and regional competitors in those markets where enough spectrum is available. The policy is intended to bolster regional competitors that have been credited with driving down wireless prices.
Regional providers such as Shaw Communications Inc.'s Freedom Mobile, Quebecor Inc.'s Videotron and Bragg Communications Inc., which operates as EastLink, offer prices as much as 45 per cent lower than those of the national carriers, according to a pricing study published by ISED on Thursday.
