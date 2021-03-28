 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Life insurers hit out at online misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Life insurers are reassuring Canadians that getting the COVID-19 vaccination will not have an impact on their ability to get new coverage or maintain their existing benefits.

Online misinformation has gone viral through social-media platforms, claiming people who get the vaccine will not be able to qualify for life insurance, or that getting the vaccine will jeopardize any payouts on existing medical and life insurance if recipients were to die or have side effects because of the shot.

Several online posts incorrectly referred to the vaccination as an “experimental” procedure saying it would cause life insurance payouts “to be void” if someone died from the vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association, which represents 99 per cent of Canadian life and health insurance business, says the claims are “incorrect and have no basis in fact whatsoever.”

“Getting the vaccine will not affect any insurance coverage,” the CLHIA said. “No one should be afraid and choose to not protect themselves from COVID-19 because they are worried about it affecting their benefits.”

Several of Canada’s largest insurers confirmed with The Globe and Mail that all government-approved vaccinations – which include Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – will not have an impact on insurance policies.

Norm Leblond, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s chief underwriter and claims risk officer, said it is important for Canadians to know there have been no changes to the company’s policies owing to COVID-19 or the vaccine.

“COVID-19 – or any viral infection and its related vaccine, for that – would not impact the payment of a claim under the terms of a clients contract,” Mr. Leblond said.

Canada Life also took steps to reassure clients in a memo stating “when a COVID-19 vaccine has been given by an authorized health professional, side-effects or complications from the vaccine would not limit someone’s eligibility for life, health or disability benefits.”

Manulife is taking it one step further. The insurer is rewarding its group benefit and individual insurance customers for receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a life insurance company we are trying to keep Canadians healthy, so there is very little question that the number one thing all of us can do to protect our own health, and also the health of all those around us, would be to get vaccinated,” said Mike Doughty, president and chief executive officer of Manulife Canada.

Through Manulife’s Vitality program, members will now receive 400 “vitality points” for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The incentive program first launched in Canada in 2016, allowing Manulife customers to collect points for healthy eating habits and daily exercise, as well as receiving yearly flu vaccinations and examinations such as a colonoscopy or a mammogram. (In comparison, 400 points is equal to the points rewarded for 40 light workouts).

Members can cash points for gift cards or qualify for discounted premiums on their individual insurance.

Mr. Doughty says he hopes the program sends a signal to the country that Manulife “believes everyone should be going out and getting vaccinated.”

While Manulife may be one of the first companies in Canada to incentivize individuals to get vaccinated, businesses across the United States have been eager to offer free swag to help push vaccination rates higher.

North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme donuts took to Twitter to announce its “sweet support” of the vaccine by offering one free donut every day for a year to any individual who received the vaccination. Other companies have offered discount alcoholic drinks, arcade tokens, premium seating at restaurants, and free movie popcorn for people who get vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies