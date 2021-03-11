Lightspeed acquires New Zealand retail-tech company for US$350-million, extending acquisition spree

Lightspeed POS Inc. continued its global acquisition spree Thursday as it announced it would buy New Zealand retail-management software maker Vend Ltd. for about US$350-million in cash and stock.
The Montreal cloud-based point-of-sale service provider for retailers and restaurants cross-listed on the New York Stock Exchange last year, and closed a US$676.2-million share offering in February – taking advantage of massive investor interest in technology stocks to boost its acquisition-focused growth strategy.
In the span of a month late last year, Lightspeed announced the US$430-million purchase of the Rhode Island-based internet-based restaurant management software maker Upserve Inc., and the US$440-million acquisition of New York’s ShopKeep Inc., which makes similar products.
Vend helps retailers manage point-of-sale, inventory, support and other functions. Bringing it into the fold will nearly double Lightspeed’s customer base in the Asia-Pacific region while giving it access to Vend’s talent to grow that base further, Lightspeed said in a press release Thursday afternoon. Vend brought in about US$34-million in revenue last year and processed more than US$7-billion in the same period, the company said.
In an interview, Lightspeed chief executive officer Dax Dasilva said he’s known Vend’s founders for nearly eight years. Though it offers similar services to what he calls complex retailers, he said that bringing Vend’s customers under Lightspeed’s banner will help them tap into Lightspeed’s additional services, such as e-commerce and loyalty offerings.
That’s particularly important during the pandemic as retailers turn to e-commerce sales for survival in locked-down regions around the world, he added.
Lightspeed got its first major boost in the region in 2019, when it bought Australian point-of-sale software company Kounta Holdings Pty Ltd. “This acquisition really entrenches our leadership position in the Asia-Pacific region,” Mr. Dasilva said.
The company said it would fund the acquisition with about US$192.5-million in cash and $157.5-million in shares, and expected the deal to close in April, pending regulatory approvals. Its New York-listed shares rose 8.46 per cent to US$70 in after-hours trading just before 6 p.m.
The past year has prompted a rash of cross-border technology acquisitions. Beyond Lightspeed’s flurry of transactions, PointClickCare Technologies Inc., Nuvei Corp. and Dye & Durham Ltd. have all snapped up foreign companies in recent months.
The U.S. company Diligent Corp. announced in February that it would buy Vancouver risk and compliance software provider Galvanize Inc. for US$1-billion, while companies such as Verafin Inc. and Element AI Inc. and were acquired for hundreds of millions of dollars or more in recent months.
Lightspeed reported a US$42.7-million loss last quarter as its revenue jumped 79 per cent.
