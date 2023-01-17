Montreal payments-and-retail platform Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD-T said it will lay off about 300 people amid a reorganization as it integrates the many companies it has acquired in recent years.

It’s the latest major Canadian technology company to shed workers amid a prolonged downturn in the sector that’s seen more than 175,000 people lose their jobs globally since the start of 2022. That’s when months of surging inflation prompted a spike in interest rates, weighing on tech valuations and forcing companies to reconsider their high spending.

Lightspeed said in a press release Tuesday morning that the cuts represent a tenth of its headcount-related operating costs, and that half of the total cost reductions would come from managers being let go.

The company saw its fortunes turn a few months earlier than the rest of the tech sector, when a short-seller’s report in September 2021 raised concerns over the company’s customer counts and revenue growth, sending its share price into a tailspin. Its price has never recovered, and remains down more than 80 per cent.

Then, in February 2022, founding chief executive officer Dax Dasilva said he would step down from management to become executive chair, with president Jean Paul Chauvet becoming elevated to CEO.

After Mr. Chauvet took over, Lightspeed began a rash of announcements integrating its services with the those of the many companies it’s acquired since going public in 2019, creating one-stop-shop platforms for retail and restaurants and for business-to-business product-ordering and data sharing. Brands including Tom Ford, Coach and Black Diamond use the latter platform, the company said last June.

In the context of the downturn, the cuts mark an about-face for Lightspeed. In an interview last June, Mr. Chauvet told The Globe and Mail that the company was well-prepared to weather the economic uncertainty. “The winds are changing, and you’re starting to hear [about] layoffs, and you’re starting to hear about hiring freezes, and [employees] know that when we say ‘No, no, we’re going to continue,’ that we’re a trustworthy company,” he said.

The Lightspeed CEO’s comments in the Tuesday press release, however, frame the cuts in the context of product integration. “We have done outstanding work to complete our goal of integrating each brand and rolling out our flagship products to market,” he wrote.

The press release also reinforced Mr. Chauvet’s ongoing push for financial prudence at Lightspeed. The company said it expected that the financial results for its fiscal third quarter, to be published on Feb. 2, will be in line with its previously published outlook. The company said it will book a charge of US$12-million to $14-million primarily in its fiscal fourth quarter in connection with the job cuts.

Lightspeed is dual-listed in Toronto and New York. Its New York-listed shares rose 1.13 per cent in pre-market trading, to US$16.14.

The company is one of the last major Canadian tech companies to publicly reveal it’s cut staff amid the downturn. Shopify Inc., Wealthsimple Technologies Inc., and Hootsuite Inc. all made major layoffs by last August. Other major players, including Clearco (officially CFT Clear Finance Technology Corp. and Thinkific Labs Inc. are already making a second round of job cuts.