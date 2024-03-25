Open this photo in gallery: Dax Dasilva, founder and CEO of Lightspeed poses in their offices, in Montreal, Quebec, July 20, 2021.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

After a slew of recent Canadian software company privatizations, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. founder Dax Dasilva is musing whether his company should do the same.

Lightspeed stock gained more than five per cent Monday after Mr. Dasilva told La Presse in an interview he’d wondered whether going private was the best option for his company, one of Canada’s most valuable software vendors. Shares of fellow Montreal software company Nuvei Corp., a digital payments processor, shot up a week ago after it confirmed news reports that it was engaged in potential takeover talks.

There has been a wave of privatizations of Canadian publicly traded companies in the past year following a crash in valuations in late 2021, sparked by the specter, and later arrival, of rising interest rates. If Nuvei proceeds with a privatization, it would become the eighth technology company out of the 20 that went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange during a flurry of COVID-19-era offerings in 2020 and 2021 to leave the public markets, either through buyouts or delisting. Other Canadian-listed software companies including Absolute Software Corp., mdf commerce and TrueContext Corp. have also recently agreed to buyouts.

Mr. Dasilva told The Globe and Mail Monday he had talked to to investment bankers and dozens of investors since returning as interim CEO last month, replacing former right-hand man Jean Paul Chauvet in a mid-February shakeup two years after he stepped down to become chairman. His return came after investors reacted negatively to the e-commerce software company’s latest financial update. Lightspeed sells point-of-sale transaction software to retailers, restaurants, golf courses and hospitality providers.

“People have remarked to me since I’ve come back that going private would be a good option for Lightspeed,” he said. “As other companies weight that decision, that’s one of the strategic options open to the company. We’re evaluating all options, our board has a fiduciary duty to evaluate all options.” He said board had not formally launched a strategic review nor had it engaged any investment bankers. “We’re passively receiving their recommendations. I’m taking a lot of calls,” he said. “I’m open to discussions.”

That said, Mr. Dasilva said that he continues to believe “the public markets are a good place for Lightspeed. If we can continue to be a high growth company and at the same time increase our margins, which is what investors want to see, I think we will be rewarded on the public market. The focus is operational efficiency and capital allocation.”

BMO Capital Markets analyst Thanos Moschopoulos said despite the company’s openness to different strategic alternatives, “we think its near-term focus will likely will be on accomplishing this through operational improvement in the underlying business.”

Lightspeed has been on a push to shift clients to its in-house payment processing product, to increase the share of customers who use its payments products and to focus on larger customers – those that generate more than US$500,000 a year in revenues – all while achieving positive adjusted-operating earnings. It delivered positive results by the latter measure in its fiscal second and third quarters, beating its revenue forecasts.

But Mr. Chauvet sparked concerns about its financial outlook when the company reported third-quarter earnings last month, telling analysts Lightspeed would shift sales efforts during its next fiscal year starting April 1 to increase its client count and software sales, He said the increased sales spending would only pay off months later, sparking concerns the positive operating margins would evaporate.

Analysts also wondered whether Lightspeed, which is on track to deliver US$900-million revenue his fiscal year, could increase the tepid rate of growth of subscription software revenues. Analysts slashed their share price forecasts, underscoring the challenge for a company trying to balance the twin goals of being profitable and growing revenues quickly.

“Investors have been telling me they are waiting to see operational efficiency and integrations of our acquisitions to reach a conclusion in order to make that business model a lot cleaner and more investible” Mr. Dasilva said, referring to the nine deals the company has made since going public in 2019. For example, Lightspeed pays more for general and administrative and sales and marketing expenses as a share of revenues than rival Toast Inc., which is increasing customer counts at a faster clip.

Mr. Dasilva has hinted the company could slash costs in the near term to increase profitability and said he had no interest in making further acquisitions, a reversal of Mr. Chauvet’s comments when the company reported third-quarter earnings in February.

The company will provide guidance for its next fiscal year when it reports fourth quarter earnings in May.