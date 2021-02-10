 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Lightspeed increases size of share offering, CEO may sell down

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dax Dasilva, chief executive and founder of Lightspeed, a Montreal-based tech firm, poses in Montreal on Dec. 11, 2020.

Christinne Muschi/Christinne Muschi/The Globe and

Software company Lightspeed POS Inc. took advantage of strong investor interest in technology plays by boosting the size of a stock offering by 20 per cent, raising US$588-million to fund its acquisition-focused growth plans.

Montreal-based Lightspeed sold 8.4 million shares for US$70 each late Tuesday, after announcing on Monday that it planned to sell 7 million shares. Lightspeed said the company, along with chief executive and founder Dax Dasilva and other members of the management team, may sell an additional 1.26 million shares at the same price. Mr. Dasilva currently owns 14.4 million Lightspeed shares, worth $1.3-billion.

The money raised this week “will strengthen the company’s financial position and allow it to pursue its growth strategies,” Lightspeed said in a press release. The 15-year-old business, which is backed by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, focuses on software that supports retailers, restaurants and golf courses. Analysts said the recent share sale will likely be used for acquisitions of private companies in these areas or a new sector.

Story continues below advertisement

“All of the large deals Lightspeed has done to date have been positive for shareholders. They have bought assets at substantially lower multiples than their own stock, yet the acquisitions have not diluted their growth rates,” said analyst Martin Toner at ATB Capital Markets. “We believe there are lots of potential targets, in their existing verticals as well as new ones.”

Lightspeed has made a number of large acquisitions in recent months, including the $403-million purchase of restaurant software company Upserve Inc. in December and the $440-million takeover of retail software business ShopKeep Inc. in November. Both acquisitions saw Lightspeed pay with a combination of cash and shares, with the company spending a total of $268.2-million in cash.

Over the past year, the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index is up by 55 per cent. That performance from a benchmark that includes many of the country’s tech plays is supporting stock sales and initial public offerings from a number of companies.

Lightspeed raised US$332.3-million in September by selling shares at US$30.50 each. The company’s share price has soared more than five-fold since going public in 2019. Shopify Inc. and Nuvei Corp. have also taken advantage of the soaring valuations by selling stock or going public. At least six private Canadian tech companies recently hired investment banks and launched initial public offerings.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays and BMO Capital Markets led this week’s Lightspeed share sale.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies