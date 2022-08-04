Lightspeed CEO Jean Paul Chauvet at the company's Montreal offices on July 20, 2021.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported quarterly earnings Thursday that were slightly ahead of expectations.

The Montreal-based vendor of software used by restaurants, retailers, golf and hospitality businesses to run their point-of-sale systems said it generated revenue of US$173.9-million in its first quarter ended June 30, up 50 per cent from the same period a year earlier. The company booked a net loss of US$100.8-million, more than twice the level a year earlier. However, the company’s adjusted operating loss, which analysts track and which the company says is a truer reflection of its profitability, was US$15.6-million.

Both revenues and the operating loss were better than anticipated; analysts had expected US$168.4-million and US$16.2-million, respectively. Gross transaction volume (GTV) , or the amount of sales transacted over its platform, increased by 36 per cent year over year, to US$22.1-billion in the quarter. GTV growth from existing customers, excluding the impact of acquisitions, was 25 per cent year.

In addition, the company said volumes handled by its payments processing offering nearly doubled year over year, to US$3.3-billion in the quarter.

The company also held to its earlier financial targets for the fiscal year of revenue ranging between $740-million and US$760-million, and an adjusted operating loss of between US$35-million and US$40-million. The company said it remained confident it would reach reach break even on an operating basis for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

“There was not a lot of drama here,” National Bank Financial analyst Richard Tse said in an e-mail. “It looks like they continue to execute in-line with their plan.”

CEO Jean Paul Chauvet said in a statement that the company’s flagship offerings for retail and restaurants “continued to see excellent market reception this quarter, which helped drive strong revenue growth. Consumers are once again shopping in-store and dining out, and our customers are turning to Lightspeed” to manage their in-person and digital stores. In a conference call he said it was “another strong quarter” for the company.

Lightspeed has been integrating its services for retailers and restaurants into one-stop-shop platforms after making several acquisitions in recent years, combining long-time services such as point of-sale software with e-commerce offerings such as inventory management.

The company is contending with a crash in technology valuations prompted by rising inflation and interest rates and worsening economic outlook. In addition, the company’s stock was hit last fall after short-seller Spruce Point Capital Management alleged it had found inconsistencies in Lightspeed’s disclosures about its customer base, potential market and revenue per customer. The company said the allegations contained “inaccuracies and mischaracterizations.”

