Lightspeed reappoints founder Dax Dasilva as CEO, reports fourth-quarter revenue up 25%

Three months after Dax Dasilva returned to the helm of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD-T on an interim basis, the company says he’s staying put.

The Montreal-based payments technology business said Thursday that Dasilva, Lightspeed’s founder, has been reappointed as chief executive on a permanent basis, dropping the interim tag from his title.

Dasilva stepped back into the CEO job on an interim basis in February after JP Chauvet left the company. Chauvet joined Lightspeed as chief revenue officer in October 2012 and replaced Dasilva in the top job in February 2022, when the founder became executive chair.

“We’re in a new phase,” Dasilva told analysts on a conference call to discuss the company’s latest results.

“This is the profitable growth phase of Lightspeed, so (I’m) thrilled to be leading.”

That new phase, he said, has three objectives: accelerating software revenue growth, advancing the adopting of Lightspeed’s financial services products and controlling costs.

To improve software revenue growth, Dasilva said the company would invest in product innovation, redeploy account managers to upsell clients and focus on customers that tend to adopt more software.

On the financial services front, the company wants to get more clients using not just its payments technology, but also its capital and instant deposit offerings.

Dasilva’s final objective is to control costs and find more savings.

He already advanced this goal by laying off 280 staff last month, which the company estimates will lower its operational expenses by 10 per cent in fiscal 2025. The company has also reduced expenses by moving its sales summit to a virtual format and reducing its office footprint.

To continue to uncover savings, chief financial officer Asha Bakshani said the company would undertake a “thorough review” of its global facilities to “identify areas where we can rationalize our footprint” and would re-examine contracts with partners and vendors.

Lightspeed, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, revealed its plan for the company the same day as it reported a loss of US$32.5-million or 21 cents US per share for the quarter ended March 31. The result compared with a loss of US$74.5-million or 49 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$230.2-million, up from US$184.2-million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed said it earned US$8.5-million or six cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of US$400,000 or zero cents per share in the same quarter last year.

“Lightspeed’s first quarter under Dax Dasilva confirms the company’s commitment to balancing growth with profitability,” Daniel Chan, a TD Securities analyst, said in a Thursday note to clients.

Lightspeed said it expects to report between US$255-million and US$260-million in revenue in the first quarter of 2025 and adjusted earnings of about US$7-million.

Over the course of 2025, it believes it will see revenue growth of at least 20 per cent and an adjusted profit of at least US$40-million.