Lightspeed surges past forecasts as Montreal commerce-software provider benefits from reopening economies

Lightspeed POS Inc. LSPD-T surged past expectations Thursday, posting revenue gains well ahead of expectations and increasing its financial forecast for the year, as the Montreal commerce software provider benefited from reopening economies.
The company booked US$115.9-million in revenue during its first quarter, which ended June 30, more than 20 per cent higher than analyst expectations as well as its own revenue forecast in the low-to-mid US$90-million range. That was 220 per cent higher than the same period a year before, when the company’s restaurant-and-physical-retailer customers were hit by shutdowns during the early part of the pandemic. Lightspeed’s net loss of US$49.3-million was more than double its US$20.1-million loss a year earlier, but analysts pay closer attention to its adjusted net loss, which was 5 cents per share, better than the 9 cent loss they were expecting
Lightspeed, Shopify enter ‘Braveheart battlefield’ after year of deals turns software companies into rivals
Lightspeed’s results were helped by a trio of acquisitions of competitors Vend, ShopKeep and Upserve, but even factoring out the impact of those deals, it posted a strong 78-per-cent increase in its core subscription and transaction revenues. The company’s hospitality customers, in particular, accounted for a 380-per-cent revenue growth year over year, while transaction revenue – driven by customers’ adoption of its payment-processing service – surged by 453 per cent, to US$56.5-million.
“It looks like the numbers were strong across the board,” said National Bank Financial analyst Richard Tse in an e-mail. “Perhaps more importantly, organic growth was equally strong and with recent acquisitions adding critical mass, we think that will add momentum to their growing market share gains.”
Gross transaction volumes (GTV) processed by Lightspeed’s 150,000 customers in the quarter was US$16.3-billion, 203 per cent above the same period a year earlier, while average revenue per user in the quarter increased by 44 per cent, to $230. Analysts believe the company can drive substantial revenue growth by increasing payments processing revenue to close to 50 per cent of GTV in the coming years, up from 10 per cent now.
“Lightspeed achieved outstanding results this quarter as demand for both our software and payments solutions were bolstered by economies reopening around the world,” Lightspeed chief financial and operations officer Brandon Nussey said in a statement. “The momentum we experienced in March continued into our fiscal Q1 as our customers experienced a strong recovery, which helped accelerate our GTV growth.”
The company also increased its revenue forecast to between US$510-million and US$530-million for the year, and said it expected an adjusted operating loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) of about US$35-million. During its previous earnings announcement in May, the company had estimated revenues of US$430-million to US$450-million for the year and an adjusted EBITDA loss of US$35-million.
Lightspeed has had a transformative year. It has announced deals to buy five companies for more than US$2-billion in the past 10 months. The company, also went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in March 2019 and cross-listed on the New York Stock Exchange last September, raising nearly US$400-million in its U.S. debut.
In addition to buying three of its smaller competitors, Lightspeed announced two deals for Southern California companies in June that expand the company’s focus beyond its core offering of selling point-of-sale software to retailers, restaurants, golf and hospitality businesses.
Lightspeed bought Ecwid Inc., an emerging rival to Canadian commerce software giant Shopify Inc. SHOP-T, which provides Lightspeed with an e-commerce platform, enabling its customers to sell through a range of social-media sites and marketplaces. It also bought NuORDER Inc., which provides an online platform for 100,000 retailers to automate wholesale product ordering from more than 3,000 brands. That will help Lightspeed accelerate its nascent strategy to supply goods to its merchant customers.
Lightspeed paid a combined a combined US$925-million for the two companies; the NuORDER deal closed last month, and the Ecwid purchase is expected to close by the end of September.
More to come.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.