 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Lightspeed surges past forecasts as Montreal commerce-software provider benefits from reopening economies

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Lightspeed POS Inc. LSPD-T surged past expectations Thursday, posting revenue gains well ahead of expectations and increasing its financial forecast for the year, as the Montreal commerce software provider benefited from reopening economies.

The company booked US$115.9-million in revenue during its first quarter, which ended June 30, more than 20 per cent higher than analyst expectations as well as its own revenue forecast in the low-to-mid US$90-million range. That was 220 per cent higher than the same period a year before, when the company’s restaurant-and-physical-retailer customers were hit by shutdowns during the early part of the pandemic. Lightspeed’s net loss of US$49.3-million was more than double its US$20.1-million loss a year earlier, but analysts pay closer attention to its adjusted net loss, which was 5 cents per share, better than the 9 cent loss they were expecting

Lightspeed, Shopify enter ‘Braveheart battlefield’ after year of deals turns software companies into rivals

Lightspeed’s results were helped by a trio of acquisitions of competitors Vend, ShopKeep and Upserve, but even factoring out the impact of those deals, it posted a strong 78-per-cent increase in its core subscription and transaction revenues. The company’s hospitality customers, in particular, accounted for a 380-per-cent revenue growth year over year, while transaction revenue – driven by customers’ adoption of its payment-processing service – surged by 453 per cent, to US$56.5-million.

Story continues below advertisement

“It looks like the numbers were strong across the board,” said National Bank Financial analyst Richard Tse in an e-mail. “Perhaps more importantly, organic growth was equally strong and with recent acquisitions adding critical mass, we think that will add momentum to their growing market share gains.”

Gross transaction volumes (GTV) processed by Lightspeed’s 150,000 customers in the quarter was US$16.3-billion, 203 per cent above the same period a year earlier, while average revenue per user in the quarter increased by 44 per cent, to $230. Analysts believe the company can drive substantial revenue growth by increasing payments processing revenue to close to 50 per cent of GTV in the coming years, up from 10 per cent now.

“Lightspeed achieved outstanding results this quarter as demand for both our software and payments solutions were bolstered by economies reopening around the world,” Lightspeed chief financial and operations officer Brandon Nussey said in a statement. “The momentum we experienced in March continued into our fiscal Q1 as our customers experienced a strong recovery, which helped accelerate our GTV growth.”

The company also increased its revenue forecast to between US$510-million and US$530-million for the year, and said it expected an adjusted operating loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) of about US$35-million. During its previous earnings announcement in May, the company had estimated revenues of US$430-million to US$450-million for the year and an adjusted EBITDA loss of US$35-million.

Lightspeed has had a transformative year. It has announced deals to buy five companies for more than US$2-billion in the past 10 months. The company, also went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange in March 2019 and cross-listed on the New York Stock Exchange last September, raising nearly US$400-million in its U.S. debut.

In addition to buying three of its smaller competitors, Lightspeed announced two deals for Southern California companies in June that expand the company’s focus beyond its core offering of selling point-of-sale software to retailers, restaurants, golf and hospitality businesses.

Lightspeed bought Ecwid Inc., an emerging rival to Canadian commerce software giant Shopify Inc. SHOP-T, which provides Lightspeed with an e-commerce platform, enabling its customers to sell through a range of social-media sites and marketplaces. It also bought NuORDER Inc., which provides an online platform for 100,000 retailers to automate wholesale product ordering from more than 3,000 brands. That will help Lightspeed accelerate its nascent strategy to supply goods to its merchant customers.

Story continues below advertisement

Lightspeed paid a combined a combined US$925-million for the two companies; the NuORDER deal closed last month, and the Ecwid purchase is expected to close by the end of September.

More to come.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies