Likely construction delays will mean Ottawa overpaid for Trans Mountain, PBO says

Parliament’s spending watchdog Yves Giroux said there is a high risk that construction delays and cost overruns will mean the Liberal government overpaid when it spent $4.4-billion last year to purchase the Trans Mountain Pipeline and its related expansion project.

In a report released Thursday, the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates the value of the Trans Mountain Pipeline and the expansion project at between $3.6-billion and $4.6-billion. However it warns that the ultimate value is highly sensitive to construction delays and cost overruns, which Mr. Giroux said are likely.

The PBO report provides an independent assessment with which to compare the Liberal government’s decision to buy the pipeline from Kinder Morgan.

“If it was a car, we’d say they paid sticker price. They didn’t negotiate very much,” said Mr. Giroux.

“Should there be a delay in construction costs or an increase in construction costs, then it’s quite clear to us that the government will have overpaid.”

In a briefing to reporters, Mr. Giroux said those scenarios appear likely.

“There’s lots of downside risk,” he said.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced on May 29, 2018 that the federal government would step in to buy the pipeline, the expansion project and related assets for $4.5-billilon. Once the deal was completed net of adjustments on Aug. 31, 2018, the final price was approximately $4.4-billion.

The existing Trans Mountain Pipeline has been in operation since 1953 and transports Alberta crude oil and refined products to ports in British Columbia and Washington State.

“It’s a money making machine,” said Mr. Giroux. In a worst case scenario in which the expansion doesn’t happen, Mr. Giroux said the government would still have an asset that is worth as much as $2.8-billion.

Kinder Morgan had planned to spend about $9.3-billion to twin the pipeline in order to increase the amount of Alberta crude that can be shipped to Pacific export markets.

Canadian crude destined for Pacific Rim markets can be sold at a higher price than crude that is shipped south through the U.S., where pipeline capacity issues have forced lower prices on Canadian exports.