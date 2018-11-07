Linamar profit rises on strong sales

Linamar Corp. posted a rise in profit of almost 6 per cent in the third quarter, as Canada’s second-largest auto-parts maker posted higher sales.

Linamar said revenue rose by 19 per cent to $1.8-billion in the third quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Profit rose to $113-million, or $1.71 a share, from $107-million ($1.62) in the year-ago quarter.

Guelph, Ont.-based Linamar has operations around the world and makes automotive engines, transmissions and other components, in addition to lift trucks.

In a statement accompanying the results, which were released after markets closed on Wednesday, Linamar said its transportation division saw sales rise by 5 per cent on more orders from car makers based in North America and Asia. The increase was tempered by a 3.4-per-cent drop in European sales, which was affected by new vehicle emissions rules.

Operating earnings for the division fell by $21.5-million, or 20 per cent, partly due to higher costs.

Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s chief executive, said on a conference call with analysts “challenging markets” were to blame, and cited declines in sales to customers including Renault and BMW.

Sales in the industrial division, which includes agricultural gear and lift trucks, rose by 86 per cent after the acquisition of MacDon, a maker of harvesting equipment.

Linamar’s share price has fallen by 26 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange this year, compared with a 5-per-cent drop in the broad index.

Linamar has factories in all three countries in the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which was reached Sept. 30, but is not scheduled to come into effect until Jan. 1, 2020, after the governments of the three countries ratify it. Under the plan, tariff-free cars must have 75-per-cent North American content, up from 62.5 per cent in the North American free-trade agreement. Also, 40 per cent of a car must be made by workers who make at least US$16 an hour, a change that favours plants in the United States and Canada over Mexico.