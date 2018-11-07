 Skip to main content

Report on Business Linamar profit rises on strong sales

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Linamar profit rises on strong sales

Eric Atkins Transportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Linamar Corp. posted a rise in profit of almost 6 per cent in the third quarter, as Canada’s second-largest auto-parts maker posted higher sales.

Linamar said revenue rose by 19 per cent to $1.8-billion in the third quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Profit rose to $113-million, or $1.71 a share, from $107-million ($1.62) in the year-ago quarter.

Guelph, Ont.-based Linamar has operations around the world and makes automotive engines, transmissions and other components, in addition to lift trucks.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement accompanying the results, which were released after markets closed on Wednesday, Linamar said its transportation division saw sales rise by 5 per cent on more orders from car makers based in North America and Asia. The increase was tempered by a 3.4-per-cent drop in European sales, which was affected by new vehicle emissions rules.

Operating earnings for the division fell by $21.5-million, or 20 per cent, partly due to higher costs.

Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s chief executive, said on a conference call with analysts “challenging markets” were to blame, and cited declines in sales to customers including Renault and BMW.

Sales in the industrial division, which includes agricultural gear and lift trucks, rose by 86 per cent after the acquisition of MacDon, a maker of harvesting equipment.

Linamar’s share price has fallen by 26 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange this year, compared with a 5-per-cent drop in the broad index.

Linamar has factories in all three countries in the proposed United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which was reached Sept. 30, but is not scheduled to come into effect until Jan. 1, 2020, after the governments of the three countries ratify it. Under the plan, tariff-free cars must have 75-per-cent North American content, up from 62.5 per cent in the North American free-trade agreement. Also, 40 per cent of a car must be made by workers who make at least US$16 an hour, a change that favours plants in the United States and Canada over Mexico.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019