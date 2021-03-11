Linamar setting up COVID-19 vaccine clinic with capacity for 2,000 shots per day

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Linamar setting up COVID-19 vaccine clinic with capacity for 2,000 shots per day

Anita Balakrishnan
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A health care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Linamar Corp. is setting up a community clinic this week that could deliver up to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines per day, as the auto parts maker prioritizes vaccines in its recovery from the pandemic.

The Guelph, Ont. manufacturer said on Wednesday that the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health unit will schedule the vaccines, and that the company will administer the shots and create a playbook to help other companies start vaccine clinics.

Several companies have recently rolled out announcements about vaccines, including time off for staffers getting shots or offers to help the government administer vaccines. For instance, BMO has said it will offer three hours of paid time off for employees to get vaccinated, while Cineplex has suggested using its theatres as vaccine clinics.

Story continues below advertisement

Linamar’s announcement comes after chief executive Linda Hasenfratz resigned as a member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Task Force in late January, after it was brought to Premier Doug Ford’s attention that she travelled outside the country in December.

“Our current focus now is on three key areas. First, continuing to ensure a safe workplace, as now is not the time to become complacent around our safety protocols,” Hasenfratz said on a conference call with financal analysts on Wednesday.

“Second, we’re focused on testing to help reduce community spread. And finally, we’re focused on vaccinations, both in terms of encouraging our global employee base to get vaccinated, and also helping to deliver those vaccines.”

The vaccine clinic announcement was part of Linamar’s quarterly financial results, which showed that net income rose to $113.1 million, or $1.73 per diluted share in the final three months of 2020 — up from $49.7 million, or 76 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenue during the quarter was $1.7 billion, up from $1.6 billion in the year-ago period.

On an adjusted basis, Linamar’s earnings amounted to $1.97 per diluted share, up from $1.15 per diluted in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year “was quite a year, from the lows of Q2 shutdowns, to only a few months later, exceptional earnings growth.” Hasenfratz said in a statement.

When asked why the auto parts manufacturer still qualifies for wage subsidy benefits, Hasenfratz told analysts the subsidies will wane in coming quarters, as will some of the cost savings on things like travel.

But Hasenfratz said the company is well-positioned thanks to new business in the electric vehicle market, despite a shortage of computer chips that has hampered assembly of cars and trucks.

“The impact of the chip shortage and other supply chain issues seems to be changing day-to-day and it is very difficult to predict. Clearly we’re going to feel an impact in (the first quarter) but the extent of such is not clear,” Hasenfratz said.

Farmers are also feeling good about the harvest last year and a rally in commodity prices, which could help Linamar’s agriculture equipment business, Hasenfratz said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies