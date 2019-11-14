 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Lion King and Spider-Man help boost quarterly results at Cineplex

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Cineplex Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $13.4-million, up from $10.2-million in the same quarter last year as revenue rose 8.3 per cent helped by the new Lion King and Spider-Man movies.

The movie theatre company says the profit amounted to 21 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of 16 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $418.4-million, up from $386.4-million, as theatre attendance increased 1.8 per cent due to what Cineplex called a stronger film slate compared with last year.

Analysts on average had expected Cineplex to report a profit of 14 cents per share and $418-million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Box office revenue grew to $177.9-million compared with $173.3-million a year ago, while food services revenue totalled $125.6-million, up from $115.6-million.

Media revenue rose to $43.4-million compared with $33.5-million a year ago, while amusement revenue increased to $58.1-million compared with $53.8-million. Other revenue, which includes the Cineplex Store, promotional activities, screenings, private parties, corporate events and other items, rose to $13.6-million compared with $10.6-million a year ago.

