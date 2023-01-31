Lithium Americas Corp. LAC-T has landed a US$650-million financing and supply agreement with General Motors Co. that paves the way for the Canadian lithium development company to build the Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada.

The financing is contingent on Vancouver-based Lithium Americas winning legal approval to build the mine.

Once it is in production in 2026, Thacker is projected to be the biggest lithium mine in the U.S., and it should help enormously fill the need for North America-sourced lithium.

The deal also underscores how the big automakers are increasingly taking stakes in mining companies in order to guarantee access to battery metals in an industry dominated by China.

