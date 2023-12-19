6:00 a.m.

November inflation report to be released today

Canada’s inflation rate is widely expected to continue decreasing when new figures are published on Tuesday morning.

Financial analysts expect the annual inflation rate fell to 2.8 per cent in November from 3.1 per cent in October. That would bring inflation back within the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 to 3 per cent. (The bank aims for the midpoint – 2 per cent – of that window.)

Inflation has made significant progress, largely because of a major decline in energy prices, since hitting a four-decade high of 8.1 per cent last year. That continues to be a theme: Gas prices fell again in November, and while grocery prices are still climbing, they are doing so at lower rates than earlier this year.

“Slowing food inflation and falling gas prices should help bring inflation expectations down – exactly what policymakers want to see,” Bank of Montreal economists said in a recent report.

At a speech on Friday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he expects inflation to get “close” to the bank’s 2-per-cent target by late next year.

However, Mr. Macklem said that it is “still too early to consider cutting our policy rate,” which at 5 per cent is the BoC’s highest benchmark interest rate since 2001. The bank’s communications have differed from those of its U.S. counterpart, the Federal Reserve, which last week projected three quarter-point rate cuts in 2024.

Despite the progress in curbing inflation, housing prices remain an area of concern. In October, rents had risen 8.1 per cent over the previous year, a sign of how the worsening housing shortage is affecting prices.

– Matt Lundy