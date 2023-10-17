The latest on inflation in Canada Welcome to The Globe’s live blog for the release of September inflation numbers. The Bank of Canada will be paying close attention to Tuesday’s report ahead of its next interest rate decision on Oct. 25. The September, 2023, inflation report will be released today at 8:30 a.m. ET by Statistics Canada. Calculate your personal inflation rate

6:00 a.m.

September Inflation report to be released today

Of late, inflation in Canada is heading in the wrong direction: up. After ebbing to 2.9 per cent in June, the annual rate of consumer price growth has risen to 3.3 per cent in July and 4 per cent in August. Economists expect inflation to hold steady at 4 per cent when figures for September are published by Statistics Canada on Tuesday.

The recent upturn is mostly because of higher fuel prices. However, the Bank of Canada’s preferred measures of core inflation, which remove volatile components of the Consumer Price Index, remain uncomfortably high. Another concern is that costs related to housing – such as rent – are climbing at a quick pace.

The Bank of Canada will be paying close attention to Tuesday’s report ahead of its next interest rate decision on Oct. 25. The central bank has already raised its benchmark lending rate to 5 per cent from emergency lows of 0.25 per cent over the past 18 months.

The question is whether rates are sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation back to the Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent target. The central bank projects it will fulfil that goal by the middle of 2025 – a slower timeline than previously envisaged.

Analysts on Bay Street are divided over the Bank of Canada’s next move, though most are expecting rates to hold steady. Financial markets are pricing in a 40-per-cent chance of a quarter-point rate hike.

– Matt Lundy