Loblaw becomes second major grocery chain to install screens at checkout counters

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is the second major grocery chain in Canada to announce it is installing plexiglass screens at its checkout counters, as grocery companies seek to reassure staff of their safety while remaining open to provide essential products to customers.

The company has begun installing the screens at stores checkouts, executive chairman Galen Weston wrote in a letter to customers on Saturday morning. Its announcement was made one day after Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. said it had ordered thousands of screens to install in its grocery banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland and FreshCo, as well as some of its pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations and liquor stores.

Loblaw owns grocery banners including No Frills, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Valu-Mart, and Provigo. The screens were another measure after the company announced that some of its busiest stores would close every other checkout lane, in order to provide customers more space.

While stating their commitment to remain open, grocers have been asking shoppers to practice social distancing when visiting the stores. Along with the screens, Empire said it would begin placing stickers on the floor leading up to its checkouts to indicate two metres of space customers should leave between each other while in line. A number of stores, including Loblaw, have begun restricting the number of customers allowed inside at one time, and outside of some stores owned by Metro Inc. markers on the ground indicate the distance people should give one another while waiting to enter.

Many stores have also shortened their opening hours to provide more time for cleaning, and to take pressure off overworked staff. And a number of stores have also provided a dedicated hour each morning at opening for people who are older or otherwise vulnerable, to shop at a time with lower crowds.

In Saturday's letter, Mr. Weston said Loblaw is also attempting to source medical grade masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves to provide its staff with more protection, though these items have been in short supply.

“We are making progress and are sending them directly to stores as we get them,” he wrote. “But, for a little while longer supply will be inconsistent.”

