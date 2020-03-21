 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Loblaw becomes second major grocery chain to install screens at checkout counters

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Shoppers lineup outside a Loblaws grocery store at Lakeshore Blvd and Leslie St in Toronto Friday afternoon. Employees counted the customers as they entered and exited to keep the number of shoppers low to allow for social distancing space amid the COVID-19 pandemic. March 20, 2020

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is the second major grocery chain in Canada to announce it is installing plexiglass screens at its checkout counters, as grocery companies seek to reassure staff of their safety while remaining open to provide essential products to customers.

The company has begun installing the screens at stores checkouts, executive chairman Galen Weston wrote in a letter to customers on Saturday morning. Its announcement was made one day after Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. said it had ordered thousands of screens to install in its grocery banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland and FreshCo, as well as some of its pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations and liquor stores.

Loblaw owns grocery banners including No Frills, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Valu-Mart, and Provigo. The screens were another measure after the company announced that some of its busiest stores would close every other checkout lane, in order to provide customers more space.

Story continues below advertisement

While stating their commitment to remain open, grocers have been asking shoppers to practice social distancing when visiting the stores. Along with the screens, Empire said it would begin placing stickers on the floor leading up to its checkouts to indicate two metres of space customers should leave between each other while in line. A number of stores, including Loblaw, have begun restricting the number of customers allowed inside at one time, and outside of some stores owned by Metro Inc. markers on the ground indicate the distance people should give one another while waiting to enter.

Many stores have also shortened their opening hours to provide more time for cleaning, and to take pressure off overworked staff. And a number of stores have also provided a dedicated hour each morning at opening for people who are older or otherwise vulnerable, to shop at a time with lower crowds.

In Saturday's letter, Mr. Weston said Loblaw is also attempting to source medical grade masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves to provide its staff with more protection, though these items have been in short supply.

“We are making progress and are sending them directly to stores as we get them,” he wrote. “But, for a little while longer supply will be inconsistent.”

Faces of the economic fallout: 15 stories from across Canada

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies