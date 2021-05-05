 Skip to main content
Loblaw continues to see pandemic sales lift but tough comparisons loom

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Canada’s largest grocer is continuing to see elevated sales, as shoppers spend more money on cooking at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But like other grocery retailers, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is beginning to face tougher comparisons to surging food purchases last year.

On Wednesday, Loblaw reported first-quarter revenue of $11.9-billion, up slightly from $11.8-billion in the same period last year, when the effects of the pandemic began reshaping Canadians’ grocery-buying habits. Same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not affected by store openings or closings – grew by 0.1 per cent at Loblaw’s grocery stores, and 1.7 per cent at its Shoppers Drug Mart drugstore chain.

After a year of unprecedented sales growth, Loblaw and other grocers are beginning to compare their financial results to periods in 2020 when COVID-19 affected buying habits. In the four weeks following the end of the quarter on March 27, Loblaw’s grocery same-store sales have fallen slightly, while same-store sales at its drugstores were up.

Loblaw’s profits grew in the first quarter: the company reported net earnings available to common shareholders of $313-million, up 30.4 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company reported diluted net earnings of 90 cents per common share, up from 66 cents per share in the first quarter last year.

E-commerce demand continued to grow, even compared to the surge in online buying last year: in the 12 weeks ended March 27, online sales grew 133 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.

Loblaw, which will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, is in the midst of a leadership change. As previously announced, Loblaw president Sarah Davis and its chief financial officer Darren Myers are leaving the company on Thursday. Galen G. Weston will return to running the retailer as chairman and president, in addition to his current role as chairman and chief executive officer of Loblaw’s controlling shareholder, George Weston Ltd . George Weston president and CFO Richard Dufresne will also expand his role to include CFO at Loblaw.

“A year into the pandemic, our stores, supply chain and digital assets have demonstrated resilience and innovation and are better prepared than ever to serve the needs of Canadians,” Mr. Weston said in a statement on Wednesday.

Like other grocers, Loblaw is facing pressure to reinstate regular pay premiums for its front line employees during the pandemic. Last Friday, the company announced a one-time “appreciation” bonus for employees to be paid in June. But Canada’s largest private-sector union, Unifor, has called on Loblaw and other major grocers to do more.

On Wednesday, the company declared a dividend of 33.5 cents per common share.

Loblaw reported $48-million in costs related to COVID-19 in the first quarter.

