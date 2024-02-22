Open this photo in gallery: Customers shop at a Loblaws store in Toronto in this file photo.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Loblaw Companies Ltd. L-T reported growth in profit and sales in its fourth quarter, as shoppers feeling the pain of inflation have continued to visit its discount stores and buy more of its private-label brands.

The Toronto-based retailer, which owns grocery banners including Loblaws, No Frills, Maxi and Real Canadian Superstore, as well as Shoppers Drug Mart, reported an increase in traffic to its grocery stores in the quarter ended Dec. 30, 2023.

Canada’s largest grocer reported an increase in net earnings available to common shareholders, to $541-million or $1.72 per share, compared to $529-million or $1.62 per share in the same period the prior year.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue grew by 3.7 per cent compared to the same period last year, to $14.5-billion.

Loblaw has faced political and public pressure over rising grocery prices. While food inflation has been moderating, prices remain significantly higher than they were just a couple of years ago. This week, Statistics Canada reported that the growth in food prices is slowing, and rose at an annual pace of 3.4 per cent in January, compared to 4.7 per cent in December.

Loblaw reported that its internal measurements show food inflation at its stores was lower than the food price growth tracked by Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index.

Same-store sales – an important measurement that tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings – grew by 2 per cent at Loblaw’s grocery stores and 4.6 per cent at its drugstores in the fourth quarter.

Consumers trying to manage their budgets have been seeking out promotions, turning to more affordable store-brand products and visiting discount stores. Loblaw plans to build more than 40 new discount stores in the coming year.

The company also recently launched a new promotional program, called Hit of the Month, which offers deep discounts on a handful of items each month. In some cases, this will mean selling products at a loss, Loblaw chief executive officer Per Bank said in a recent interview with The Globe.

Political pressure ramped up once again last week, as a House of Commons committee studying food prices sent a letter to Loblaw and Walmart addressing their refusal to sign a grocery code of conduct the industry has been developing. The code would regulate dealings between retailers and their suppliers, and the committee warned that if the retailers do not participate, it will “recommend that the federal and provincial governments adopt legislation to make it mandatory.”

This week, Loblaw announced that it is planning a record investment in the coming year to build more stores and renovate 700 locations. On Thursday, the company reported that it expects gross capital investments of approximately $2.2-billion in the coming year. That is in addition to $2.1-billion in capital spending last year.

The plans include opening 140 new pharmacy-based clinics in the coming year. Revenue from healthcare services is growing, according to the company: same-store sales in pharmacy and healthcare services grew by 8 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared to 1.7-per-cent growth in the front of the drugstores.

E-commerce sales grew by 14.6 per cent in the quarter.

For the full year, Loblaw’s revenue grew by 5.4 per cent last year, to $59.5-billion. Net earnings available to common shareholders grew by 9.4 per cent, to nearly $2.1-billion or $6.52 per share, compared to $1.9-billion or $5.75 per share in 2022.