A shopper enters the Loblaw location on Carlton Street in downtown Toronto in this file photo.Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. L-T saw adjusted profits rise by nearly 12 per cent in the fourth quarter, as food prices continue to rise, inflation-weary consumers shop more at its discount grocery stores, and demand remained strong for beauty products and cough and cold medicine at drugstores.

And Canada’s largest grocer predicted on Thursday that its profits will rise faster than sales in the coming year, forecasting adjusted earnings per common share will grow by a low double-digit percentage for the full year 2023.

As they have across the industry, food prices have been rising at Loblaw’s grocery chains, which include the namesake stores as well as discounters No Frills, Maxi and Real Canadian Superstore among others. The company reported on Thursday that its internal food inflation measures were “generally in line” with the Consumer Price Index in the quarter, which averaged an increase of 11.2 per cent.

Earlier this week, Statistics Canada reported that while the overall rate of inflation slowed in January, food prices are still rising at a faster pace. The cost of food purchased from both grocery stores and restaurants grew by 10.4 per cent in January compared to the year before, up from a 10.1-per-cent annual increase in December.

Seeking relief, shoppers have been turning to lower-priced grocery stores and trading name-brand products for cheaper private-label brands. Both trends help retailers such as Loblaw, which reported that its discount stores “outperformed” in the fourth quarter.

Loblaw reported that its overall revenue grew by 9.8 per cent to $14-billion in the 12 weeks ended Dec. 31, 2022. Same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings – rose by 8.4 per cent at the company’s grocery banners. Same-store sales rose by 8.7 per cent at Shoppers Drug Mart. E-commerce sales were also up, by 8.3 per cent.

The Brampton, Ont.-based retailer reported that net earnings available to common shareholders decreased in the quarter, largely because they compared to a period the prior year when Loblaw recorded a one-time contribution of $301-million, resulting from a favourable decision by the Supreme Court of Canada in a tax matter. Net earnings fell to $529-million or $1.62 per share, compared to $744-million or $2.20 per share, but excluding that prior-year benefit and adjusting for other items, adjusted net earnings rose by 11.7 per cent.

For the full year 2022, Loblaw’s revenue rose by 6.3 per cent to $56.5-billion. Net earnings available to common shareholders were $1.91-billion or $5.75 per share, up from $1.86-billion or $5.45 per share in 2021.

Grocers have come under fire for not doing enough to tamp down food prices. Loblaw has recently been trying to send the message that it is not to blame for higher food prices, stressing that inflation is a global issue and that prices have risen all along the supply chain, due to myriad factors such as drought, an outbreak of avian influenza, and the war in Ukraine.

This month, a House of Commons committee studying food price inflation summoned the CEOs of Loblaw and competitors Metro Inc. and Empire Co. Ltd. to attend a hearing on the matter. The companies sent senior executives to past meetings, but their chief executives have not appeared.