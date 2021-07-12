Loblaw ends its Toronto-area PC Chef meal-kit delivery service

Open this photo in gallery Loblaw spokeswoman Catherine Thomas says the company launched the delivery service only to better understand customer demand in the meal kit delivery space. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it’s winding down its PC Chef meal kit delivery service introduced last year in the Toronto area.

Loblaw spokeswoman Catherine Thomas says the company launched the delivery service only to better understand customer demand in the meal kit delivery space.

She says the grocer has learned a lot, including important elements that can be incorporated into long-standing PC Express and in-store meal offers.

Story continues below advertisement

Thomas says PC Chef products were also available at select stores in Ontario and will be transitioned out in the coming weeks.

Last fall, Loblaw expanded its PC Chef meal kit delivery service to include ready-to-make meals from local restaurants.

The grocer said the restaurant kits were part of an expanded assortment of PC Chef meal kits, which included more than 30 new recipes and a variety of cooking formats, such as 15-minute one pan meals, slow cooker meals and heat and serve meals.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.